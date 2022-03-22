The initial batch of genomic data has been released from the National Institutes of Health’s All of Us Research Program — a national program led by Vanderbilt University Medical Center.
The project has gathered data from 329,000 participants to date, with the goal of 1 million diverse participants. The public can see how people answered health- and lifestyle-related survey questions on the online data browser, with a more detailed cloud-based Researcher Workbench available to professionals by request.
The All of Us Data and Research Center, where the Researcher Workbench was created, is led by VUMC, working alongside the Broad Institute of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and Harvard Verily Life Sciences.
“Thanks to its many research participants from all 50 states, All of Us has reached a significant program milestone with this initial infusion of genomic data,” said Paul Harris, professor of biomedical informatics, biomedical engineering and biostatistics at Vanderbilt and principal investigator for the DRC. “We look forward to supporting and learning from the many researchers around the country who will draw on this unique resource to conduct biomedical research and advance the understanding of human health.”
For medical professionals and researchers, the online workbench seeks to connect the dots between genome sequences and other data points, including survey responses, information from electronic physical activity trackers and electronic health records. It also links up to data from the Census Bureau’s American Community Survey.
Of the participants so far, 1,860 are from Tennessee. When participants share their information, they are promised insights about their own health as results emerge.
Another DRC principal investigator, Vanderbilt medicine, pharmacology and biomedical informatics professor Dan Roden, said the newly released data represents “the first step to fulfilling the program’s commitment to deliver genomic data to the participants.”
The All of Us initiative was started by former President Barack Obama in 2015. Congress authorized $1.5 billion for the program over 10 years. The goal was to collect data from 1 million diverse participants and advance precision medicine, which proposes more customized health care based on patient subgroups, by 2024.
Having diverse participants is key. About half of the data is from individuals who identify with racial or ethnic groups that have historically been underrepresented in research. The participants are 48 percent white, 20 percent Black, 17 percent Latino, 6 percent multiple races and 3 percent Asian. (Read more here.)
“Until now, over 90 percent of participants from large genomics studies have been of European descent,” All of Us CEO Josh Denny said. “The lack of diversity in research has hindered scientific discovery.”
In 2015, the Post reported that VUMC received a $71.6 million grant to establish the VUMC Data and Research Support Center for the federal Precision Medicine Initiative Cohort Program, later renamed All of Us Research Program.
