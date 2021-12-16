Vanderbilt University has taken another step forward in its efforts to bolster its cybersecurity position. In a release issued Wednesday, the school announced the hiring of Shane Callahan as the university’s first chief information security officer.
In his new role, which he will begin in January, Callahan will be tasked with leading development of VU’s information security and risk management program to protect students, faculty and staff, as well as the school’s IT assets.
Additionally, Callahan and his team will oversee a series of cyber security training initiatives launched earlier this year.
Over the course of his 20-year career, Callahan has served in a number of technology leadership roles including his current position as vice president and chief information officer of naviHealth — a health care technology company.
Prior to joining naviHealth, Callahn served four years of active duty in the Air Force and 12 years in the Navy Reserves where he specialized in cyber warfare. He previously worked in leadership roles at Deloitte and Tractor Supply Co.
He also serves on several industry boards and holds an undergraduate degree in computer information systems from Park University and an MBA from Trevecca Nazarene University.
“I’m honored to help advance Vanderbilt University’s research and educational mission by growing a strategic and mission-focused program,” Callahan said in a release. “The members of this community have already shown a significant commitment to understanding and addressing cybersecurity, and I look forward to the critical progress we can continue to achieve.”
The move comes as the school separately seeks to double its computer science faculty.
