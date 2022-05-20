Philippe Fauchet will end his term as dean of the Vanderbilt University School of Engineering on June 30, 2023 and will return to work as a faculty member in 2024 after a sabbatical.
In July 2012, he replaced Kenneth Galloway, who served as dean for 16 years.
Under Fauchet's leadership, the engineering school added faculty and new undergraduate programs, and he helped with the development of the engineering and science building, among other accomplishments.
Before joining Vanderbilt, he was chair of the Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering at the University of Rochester.
Fauchet's earned an undergraduate engineering degree in home country Belgium, a master’s degree in engineering from Brown University and a doctorate in applied physics from Stanford University.
“Philippe has contributed so much to Vanderbilt through his leadership of the School of Engineering and has strengthened its foundation for future successes,” Cybele Raver, provost and vice chancellor for academic chairs, said in a release. “I appreciate his dedicated service, especially during the many challenges of the pandemic, and I applaud the many accomplishments he has achieved during the 10 years he has served as VUSE’s dean.”
