Vanderbilt University’s dean of Medicine Basic Sciences, Lawrence Marnett, is stepping down from his role next year to take a sabbatical, with plans to return as faculty in 2023.
Marnett is a professor of cancer research, biochemistry, chemistry and pharmacology at the university, and has led the School of Medicine Basic Sciences since its creation in 2016, when the university legally separated from Vanderbilt University Medical Center.
During his time as dean, Marnett has led the departments of biochemistry, cell and developmental biology, molecular physiology and biophysics and pharmacology, overseeing more than 1,000 faculty, students and staff members. All four departments are ranked in the top 10 nationally for funding from the National Institute of Health, according to a press release.
He joined the Vanderbilt faculty in 1989 and served as associate director of basic research and the Vanderbilt-Ingram Cancer Center from 1993 to 2002, then became director of the Vanderbilt Institute of Chemical Biology. In 2014, he was named associate vice chancellor for research and senior associate dean for biomedical sciences for VUMC.
Marnett published more than 500 research articles receiving more than 36,000 citations during his tenure, and led the training of 49 postdoctoral scholars, 47 doctoral students and nine master’s students. He is also a fellow of the American Chemical Society, the American Association for the Advancement of Science and the Society for Redox Biology and Medicine and has been supported by an Outstanding Investigator grant and a MERIT award from the National Cancer Institute.
During his time off, he plans to return to his laboratory to research lipid mediators of inflammation and cancer, Marnett said in the release.
“I am grateful for all of my opportunities at Vanderbilt, including helping build the Vanderbilt Ingram Cancer Center, the Vanderbilt Institute for Chemical Biology and now the School of Medicine Basic Sciences,” he said. “In each experience, I have had the resources and the mandate to invest in people and programs to make the institution better. Without a doubt, spearheading the creation of Basic Sciences has been the most fun and the most impactful.”
The university and medical center have launched a nationwide search for his replacement.
