Amani Reed has been appointed to replace Vincent Durnan and lead the University School of Nashville as director of the K-12 educational institution.
Before filling the new position, he worked for a decade as head of The School at Columbia University, a K-8 school affiliated with Columbia. There, he oversaw an increase in the school’s enrollment and the renovation of multiple facilities.
Reed held previous leadership positions at Lakeside School in Seattle, University of Chicago Laboratory Schools and Sewickley Academy in Pennsylvania. He taught history for middle and high school, worked on accreditation teams and managed an academic enrichment program, among other classroom roles. Reed has also coached soccer.
Reed earned a bachelor’s degree in secondary education at the University of Portland and a master’s in educational leadership at Teachers College of Columbia University.
“With his knowledge and experience, Amani will strategically carry our school forward in the work at the core of our mission,” USN past board president Ivanetta Davis Samuels said in release. “The high academic standards of USN resonate with Amani, who also respects the significance of our deep connection to the Nashville community and values our place as a national leader among independent schools.”
Durnan spent 22 years at USN and is its longest-serving director.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In