Tennessee State University leaders are citing Nashville’s housing costs as a driving factor in the school’s struggle to house students.
The university's request to house students at multiple Nashville hotels and the House of God apartments was approved last week in a State Building Commission subcommittee meeting. Because of the increase in demand for housing, the university has already started to look for other solutions, and a spokesperson said the school is “working closely with appropriate state agencies to add more residence halls on the TSU campus as soon as possible to address our future housing needs.”
As part of TSU’s efforts to accommodate residential needs, housing applicants were given the option to take online classes for free or at a discounted rate. Students choosing to participate in virtual courses will be refunded a housing deposit.
Student government president Kenneth Rolle II applauded the decision to offer online courses in an effort to lessen the on-campus housing crunch.
“The university will continue to explore housing options to meet the unprecedented demand for on-campus housing related to Nashville’s record housing costs and increased enrollment,” the school told the Post in a statement.
TSU’s statement continued by noting that the freshman population is projected to double from the spring to the fall. Plus, the school is facing a “surge of upperclassmen requesting to move back on campus due to the lack of affordable housing and the cost of living in Nashville."
TSU's fall enrollment (for both undergraduate and graduate students) for the 2021-22 academic year was 8,077, according to the university. The figure for the previous fall semester was 7,615.
Despite the university's efforts to house as many students as possible, some students were not satisfied with the recent decision.
TaNyah Nelson, a TSU freshman, completed an application to live in a campus dorm with other first-year students but was assigned to live in the House of God apartments.
“I worry about its safety for the most part,” Nelson said. “I prefer more officers to make sure we are safe at night.”
“TSUPD, Metro Police, other security, along with residence hall staff will monitor the inside and perimeter of all off-campus housing as they have in the past,” the TSU statement said, adding that student safety was a “top priority.”
