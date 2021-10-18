Trevecca Nazarene University has appointed Craig Adams executive director of the newly established TNU Center for Commercial Music.
Adams is a veteran music industry professional, son of the late gospel songwriter/performer Stephen Adams and a five-time Gospel Music Association Dove Award winner. According to a release, he comes to Trevecca from LifeWay, where he created or collaborated on more than 3,000 Christian music products and worship resources from 2007-21.
A Trevecca alumnus, Adams has served as a performer, arranger, songwriter, producer and worship leader.
As TNU Center for Commercial Music executive director, Adams will be a primary liaison among professionals in the music industry, the Nazarene denomination, the church at large and the various Trevecca campus programs that include music presentation and production.
The core mission of the center is to “bolster, diversify and unify the training infrastructure by infusing the curriculum with leading voices and influencers from the industry,” according to Dr. Vernon Whaley, Trevecca vice president of program development for music and worship.
The center is a division of the TNU School of Music and Worship Arts led by Dr. David Diehl, the school’s dean.
Trevecca President Dr. Dan Boone described Adams as “an excellent communicator, problem solver and people manager. He is adept and gifted at overseeing, providing discipline and equipping creatives to achieve missional objectives.”
With students from 47 states and 39 countries, Trevecca offers 20 associate degrees, 81 undergraduate majors, 25 master’s programs and three doctoral programs as well as specialist and certificate programs.
