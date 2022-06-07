Trevecca Nazarene University this week announced the reorganization of its graduate school and the promotion of LaMetrius Daniels to serve as associate vice president and dean.
The university's graduate school includes online classes. Nearly all programs from the private college are offered online as either the main focus for instruction or as an option. Before the advanced degree programs were restructured, the degrees were administered alongside undergraduate degrees and learning programs. Trevecca offers graduate degrees in business, education, theology, counseling and other fields.
“We’re excited about building on our capabilities to continue providing a quality educational experience at every turn,” Daniels said in a release. “I look forward to working even more closely with a tremendous faculty that cares deeply about the best interests of each graduate student.
After working with the university for eight years, Daniel was named dean of online learning in 2021. During her tenure, she helped establish the Center for Innovative Instruction and in 2017 she became program director for instructional design and technology.
Before joining Trevecca in 2014, she served as dean of campus technology and director of information technology at Fisk University and worked as an instructional designer at the University of Alabama.
Daniel earned a bachelor’s degree in information technology and business education, a master’s degree in instructional technology and a Ph.D. in instructional systems and workforce development from Mississippi State University.
She also has membership with the International Society for Technology Education, the Online Learning Consortium and the Quality Matters Instructional Design Association.
“LaMetrius has continually helped Trevecca advance through her trusted leadership and her expertise in program delivery,” said Vice President of Graduate and Adult Education Dr. Patrick Osborne. “Her vision, experience and connections align well with the direction of our graduate programs and the evolving landscape for advanced degree programs in higher education.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.