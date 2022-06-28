Trevecca Nazarene University has announced the School of Leadership and Interdisciplinary Studies as a new addition to the college resulting from joining together various degree programs.
The initiative will include Trevecca's graduate programs in leadership, leadership-related content for undergraduate courses, the master’s degree in instructional design and technology and professional development programs.
In addition, programs such as the bachelor’s in management, the master’s in organizational leadership and the doctor of education in leadership degrees will be a part of the school.
“Developing students for servant leadership is something Trevecca has become known for across all academic disciplines, and our degree programs dedicated to leadership match up the best and most dynamic offered anywhere,” Provost Dr. Tom Middendorf said in a release. “We’re excited about the synergy and strategy that will emerge as we manage these successful programs through one focused school.”
Kristin Bledsoe will serve as dean of the School of Leadership and Interdisciplinary Studies.
Before joining Trevecca in 2013 as a data coordinator, she worked as a teacher and principal in the Nashville area. Later, she worked as an associate director of Trevecca’s online Ed.D. program and as an assistant professor.
Bledsoe earned a bachelor’s in education, a master’s in administration and leadership and a doctorate in leadership and professional practice from Trevecca.
“At every level, I have witnessed Trevecca actively pursue innovative pedagogies in transformative leadership, living up to its mission of providing student-first service that is inclusive and committed to the growth of others,” Bledsoe said. “I look forward to all the ways the School of Leadership and Interdisciplinary Studies can cultivate leaders at every level while inspiring students to become better people and better leaders.”
