Dr. Stephen Silliman has been named dean of the new Trevecca Nazarene University School of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics.
Silliman was dean of Gonzaga University’s School of Engineering and Applied Science from 2012-18. He later served at the U.S. Agency for International Development’s Global Development Lab as a Jefferson Science Fellow before returning to Gonzaga as an environmental studies and engineering professor in 2019.
Prior to his work at Gonzaga, Silliman was a professor of civil engineering and geological sciences at the University of Notre Dame, where he also served in leadership roles like associate department chair and associate dean for undergraduate programs.
Silliman earned his Ph.D. and master’s degrees in hydrology and water resources from the University of Arizona. He also has a civil engineering degree from Princeton University, and is a graduate of the management development program at Harvard University’s Graduate School of Education.
At Trevecca, Silliman plans to remain active in the classroom. Initially, his primary responsibilities will include migrating the university’s technology and engineering programs into the newly restructured STEM school that also includes the health sciences programs. Trevecca recently broke ground on a 33,000-square-foot health sciences expansion of its STEM facility.
“We’re honored to have an individual of Dr. Silliman’s experience, academic integrity and faith-based outlook to help lead the way as we organize several key disciplines at Trevecca under one umbrella,” said Trevecca Provost Dr. Tom Middendorf. “We look forward to his leadership in helping Trevecca grow through our School of STEM.”
Founded in 1901, Trevecca is home to students from 47 states and 25 countries, and offers 20 associate degrees, 73 undergraduate majors, 19 master’s programs and three doctoral programs, as well as specialist and certificate programs.
