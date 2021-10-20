Scarritt Bennett Center officials have named educator, lawyer and faith-based leader Rev. Sondrea Tolbert executive director.
According to a release, Tolbert will begin her new role on Nov. 1. She replaces Sarah Wilke, who has served the nonprofit in the ED role for five years.
Tolbert is the immediate past director of the National Consortium of Black Women in Ministry, Nashville Chapter, where ministry initiatives involved breast cancer awareness, domestic violence and HIV/AIDS. While leading NCBWIM, she established Pink Sunday Nashville which is held throughout churches in middle Tennessee to raise breast cancer awareness.
Tolbert is the first woman ordained and appointed as assistant pastor of the Fairfield Missionary Baptist Church in Goodlettsville. She is the author of On the Bright Side Morning Joy Devotions, a freelance writer for Abingdon Press and founder of Sisterhood ROCKS (Radically Obedient Christian-Women Kingdom Surrendered) Ministry.
A native of Alabama, Tolbert has served as an administrator at Meharry Medical College and as an adjunct professor at Tennessee State University. She also practiced law at Nashville-based firm Watkins, Clayton & Tolbert, and most recently served as a judicial law clerk for Judge Monte Watkins, Davidson County Criminal Court Division V.
Tolbert earned her Bachelor of Arts degree in English from Fisk University. She holds a Master of Divinity degree from Payne Theological Seminary in Wilberforce, Ohio, and a Doctor of Jurisprudence degree from North Carolina Central University School of Law in Durham, N.C.
“We are excited to welcome Rev. Tolbert to Scarritt Bennett,” Andrea Hatcher, SBC Board chairperson, said in the release. “She is highly qualified, motivated and will challenge SBC to continue living into its mission of hospitality and education ministries of justice, equality and reconciliation in new and exciting ways.”
SBC, which bills itself as a conference/retreat facility and education center, is a property of the United Methodist Women. With a main address of 1027 18th Ave. S., the campus is formerly home to United Methodist-related Scarritt College for Christian Workers (1924-1980) and Scarritt Graduate School (1981-1988).
