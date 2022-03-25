Tennessee has constantly been on MacKenzie Scott’s list as she continues to disburse billions of dollars to charities and other causes.
The philanthropist, author and ex-wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos has donated to Habitat for Humanity, Communities in School of Tennessee and Meharry Medical College. In recent years, she has donated to Second Harvest Food Bank, Goodwill Industries, United Way, Planned Parenthood and YWCA chapters in East and West Tennessee.
Earlier this month, Meharry announced a $20 million donation from Scott. The school said the money will be used to address health disparities and health equity amid the ongoing fight with the COVID-19 virus and its variants. In February, the local chapter of Communities in Schools announced it had received $2.5 million from her.
According to the historically Black college, the funds will also help deploy Meharry’s 2026 strategic plan with the goal of building a more diverse health care workforce. The plan will include better treatment, research and a health policy while implementing a new model for patient-centered care.
“MacKenzie's generous donation is a testament to the positive impact Meharry has had on global health care and advancing health equity,” Meharry President and CEO Dr. James E.K. Hildreth said in a news release. “This gift now allows Meharry to invest time and money to expand our academic programs and much-needed infrastructure improvements. Meharry is grateful to MacKenzie Scott for her recognition of the significant contributions Meharrians have made since our founding and for investing in our future as a global leader in advancing health equity and reducing health disparities.”
Scott wrote on her blog that she believes communities should work together on issues.
“It’s easy to think of different groups struggling within the same systems as not only separate but also opposing,” she wrote. “Yet when we help one group, we often help them all. Communities with a habit of removing obstacles for different subsets of people tend to get better for everyone.”
In 2019, Scott pledged to donate more than half of her wealth. Since, she has donated some $12 billion to more than 1,000 organizations. Earlier this week, she made headlines with a record donation of $275 million to Planned Parenthood.
