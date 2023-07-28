The Tennessee State University College of Engineering has been awarded a $2.25 million grant from the National Science Foundation.

According to a release, the grant will help TSU create a five-year pilot engineering curriculum that includes a pre-engineering program and an "immersive engineering studio." These will be focused on undergraduate research related to student retention and graduation.

DrLi.png

Dr. Lin Li
Galina_Antova_linkedin.jpg

Galina Antova

