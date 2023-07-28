The Tennessee State University College of Engineering has been awarded a $2.25 million grant from the National Science Foundation.
According to a release, the grant will help TSU create a five-year pilot engineering curriculum that includes a pre-engineering program and an "immersive engineering studio." These will be focused on undergraduate research related to student retention and graduation.
Related to the grant, TSU will establish a STEM Enhancement Institute this fall to provide support to students who struggle with STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) courses in their pre-engineering program. TSU will devote $150,000 per year towards the STEM institute.
TSU College of Engineering Interim Dean Lin Li, who is the principal investigator of the grant, said this is the third time the National Science Foundation has provided such funding. The previous two grants were valued at approximately $1 million each.
“For year-one students, we want to prepare them with stronger math and physics,” Li said in the release. “So we proposed a pre-engineering program. This way, we help the students so they can move on to their second year for their engineering career.”
College of Engineering associate professor and associate dean of research and graduate studies Catherine Armwood-Gordon, associate professor in electrical and computer engineering Charles McCurry and Dean of the College of Life and Physical Sciences Nolan McMurray are co-principal investigators for the grant.
Andrew Jackson Foundation adds to board
The Andrew Jackson Foundation has added Laura Smith, Shane Hooper and Mitchel Bone to its 21-member board of trustees.
AJF is a Nashville-based nonprofit that owns and operates The Hermitage, the 1,120-acre national historic landmark and home of the nation’s seventh president
Smith, vice president and general counsel for Nashville Electric Service, is the past president of the Nashville Bar Association, for which she currently serves on the board of directors. She has been recognized as both a Nashville Bar Foundation Fellow and a Tennessee Bar Foundation fellow.
Smith’s community work includes service with The Women’s Fund of the Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee, Fifty Forward, CABLE, Big Brothers of Nashville, WIN, the Nashville Women’s Political Caucus and Habitat for Humanity of Greater Nashville.
Hooper is president and CEO of the Shelbyville-Bedford Partnership, an economic development organization. A former Marine Corps officer, Hooper served on Mississippi’s Institutions of Higher Learning board, followed by an appointment to the Tennessee Board of Regents.
Hooper has made civic contributions to his alma mater Lipscomb University, the Community Development Foundation, North Mississippi Medical Center, North Mississippi Health Care Foundation and United Way of Northeast Mississippi, among others.
Bone, dealer principal of Wilson County Chevrolet Buick GMC and executive manager of Wilson County Hyundai, is a U.S. Navy veteran. A member and past president of the Lebanon Breakfast Rotary Club, he served on the boards of numerous non-profit organizations, including the Middle Tennessee Better Business Bureau, Boy Scouts of America, Community Foundation of Wilson County, Lebanon/Wilson County Chamber of Commerce, Leadership Wilson and Wilson County CASA.
Bone is former CIO of Cumberland University, where he was honored with the Distinguished Alumni and Algernon Sydney Sullivan awards.
“The Andrew Jackson Foundation is extremely fortunate to welcome Laura, Shane and Mitchel to our board as we continue to seek new ways for The Hermitage to have a meaningful impact,” Howard Kittell, AJF president and CEO, said in the release. “The proven leadership they bring to the foundation will strengthen our ability to tell authentic and memorable stories about Jackson and his times.”
The Andrew Jackson Foundation’s roots trace to 1889. The Hermitage was Jackson’s residence before and after his term as president from 1829 to 1837.
Ranger Station opens in 12South
Ranger Station, a Nashville fragrance retailer established in 2015 by wife and husband Jordan and Steve Soderholm, has opened a brick-and-mortar store in 12South.
According to a release, the shop 646-square-foot store is located at 2905 12th Ave. S., Suite 106, in a space formerly occupied by Consider the Wldflwrs and adjacent to Fryce Cream and Burger Up.
Ranger Station focuses on soy-based wax candles poured in cocktail glasses. Other products include candles, unisex perfumes and hand and body products made in Nashville and provided in retail displays built by Mesa, a local furniture design and specialty millwork company. A private backroom serves as a lab in which Steve Soderholm creates custom scents.
Ranger Station products are sold in retail shops in 49 states, Canada and the United Kingdom. The Soderholms previously operated a pop-up at the May Hosiery Co-Op in 2022.
“My foray into candlemaking began eight years ago as a way to kill time between tours when I was working as a drummer living in a refurbished ranger station in Green Hills. Never in my wildest dreams did I think the hobby would turn into a business with its flagship around the corner from where the idea was born,” Steve Soderholm said in the release.
“The fact that it is in 12South is a dream come true. Not only because it's the most coveted retail shopping destination in Nashville, but because it’s where my wife Jordan and I first met as students at Belmont University. It feels like home to us here, and we are so excited to have a presence in the neighborhood so dear to our hearts.”
Cloud Range taps L.A. official to serve on board
Nashville cyber security solution provider Cloud Range has appointed Galina Antova to its board of directors.
According to a release Antova is a co-founder and chief business development officer of Los Angeles-based industrial cybersecurity company Claroty. Antova has played a key role in growing the organization from its conceptual stage to a company with more than $100 million in sales.
Before co-founding Claroty, Antova served as global head of industrial security services at Siemens. She also held various technical leadership roles in IBM's provisioning and cloud solutions business. She has worked with Fortune 500 companies and advised boards, CISOs and CIOs about leveraging cybersecurity as a competitive advantage.