FB Financial Corp. has reported net income of $36.4 million, or $0.78 per diluted common share, for the first quarter of 2023, compared to $0.81 in the previous quarter and $0.74 in the first quarter of last year.
According to a release, adjusted net income for the parent company of FirstBank was $35.7 million, or $0.76 per diluted common share, compared to $0.85 in the previous quarter and $0.74 in the first quarter of last year.
FB Financial grew deposits to $11.18 billion (12.2 percent annualized), loans held for investment to $9.37 billion (2.96 percent annualized) and adjusted tangible book value per common share to $27.06 (8.09 percent annualized) during the first quarter from the previous quarter.
Net interest margin was 3.51 percent for Q1 compared to 3.78 percent and 3.04 percent in the fourth and first quarters of 2022, respectively.
“For the past three quarters we have been preparing the company and our balance sheet for potential challenges brought on by the forces of increasing interest rates, slower economic growth, a stubbornly high rate of inflation and shrinking liquidity,” FirstBank President and CEO Chris Holmes said in the release.
“We began using a mantra of liquidity, credit and capital in the first half of 2022 and that has resulted in the company being well positioned for the current banking environment,” Holmes added. “Our liquidity position, credit quality metrics and capital ratios all improved during the quarter. In a time of uncertainty in the banking industry, we were proud to grow our deposit base this quarter and believe that speaks to the strong relationships that we have with our customers. As we look forward to the remainder of the year, we are focused on maintaining a strong balance sheet so we can continue serving our customers through the current economic cycle."
Pinnacle tops first quarter estimates, grows assets
Pinnacle Financial Partners has reported net income per diluted common share of $1.76 for the quarter ended March 31, a 6.7 percent increase compared to the same period of 2022.
According to a release, Pinnacle net income per diluted common share was $1.65 for the quarter ended March 31, 2022.
The earnings of $1.76 per share beat the Zacks consensus estimate of $1.74 per share and represent an earnings surprise of 1.15 percent, Zacks reports. A quarter ago, the regional bank operator was predicted to post earnings of $2.08 per share when it actually produced earnings of $1.76.
Over the last four quarters, Pinnacle has surpassed consensus EPS estimates two times, according to Zacks.
In addition, Paycheck Protection Program net interest income for the three months ended March 31 and the same quarter of last year was approximately $20,000 and $10.7 million, respectively. PPP net interest income had minimal impact on diluted earnings per common share for Q1 and a $0.10 impact to diluted earnings per common share for the three months ended March 31, 2022.
Excluding the impact of PPP net interest income for Q1 2023 and Q1 2022, diluted earnings per share increased by 13.5 percent from $1.55 to $1.76.
"Never before has the depth, sustainability and durability of our business model proven itself as it has over the past several weeks," Terry Turner, Pinnacle president and CEO, said in the release. "For community and regional banks, it was a remarkable quarter."
In addition, Pinnacle saw total assets at Q1 of $45.1 billion, an increase of approximately $5.7 billion from the figure of the same period in 2022, a year-over-year increase of 14.5 percent.
Revenue per fully diluted common share was $5.28 for the quarter, compared to $5.27 for the fourth quarter of 2022 and $4.52 for the first quarter of 2022, a 16.8 percent year-over-year growth rate.
Net interest income for Q1 was $312.2 million, compared to $319.5 million for Q4 2022 and $239.5 million for the Q1 2022, a year-over-year growth rate of 30.4 percent.
“We were all impacted by the failure [of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank],” Turner added. “There was much concern over the amount of deposit growth regional banks could sustain, if any, as a result of the anxiety created by these two banks. But, our disciplined execution and the depth of client loyalty that we have built over the last two decades enabled us not only to retain substantially all of our clients, but to grow our clients' deposits at an annualized growth rate of 9.6 percent during the first quarter, a portion of which came after the two bank failures.”
Vanderbilt Poll: Majority sees city on negative trajectory
For the second year running, the Vanderbilt Poll–Nashville shows more than half of respondents believe the city is on the wrong track.
According to a release, from the start of the poll in 2015 until 2021, Nashvillians viewed the city as evolving in a positive manner. But the past two years have seen local citizens feel their quality of life is worsening.
The 56 percent who think the city is heading in the wrong direction is more than double the number of those who thought the same in 2017. Similarly, 47 percent say Nashville’s growth is making their day-to-day life worse — just under double the number in 2017, the poll shows.
Approximately three out of five respondents (62 percent) disapprove or strongly disapprove of the state legislature’s move to decrease the size of Nashville’s Metro Council from 40 to 20 elected members. The issue is divided by party affiliation. A majority of Democrats and independents (82 percent and 56 percent, respectively) disapprove or strongly disapprove while a minority of Republicans (34 percent) feel the same way.
Thirty-one percent of respondents would like to see the next mayor make only minor (24 percent) or no (7 percent) changes to John Cooper’s priorities. Forty-eight percent would like to see major changes but not completely overhaul Cooper’s priorities. And 20 percent would like to see a complete overhaul of priorities.
A narrow majority (52 percent) oppose a new Titans stadium while Imagine East Bank has strong support at a rate of more than 2 to 1. Only respondents who had some knowledge of Imagine East Bank were asked about their support or opposition to the project. A third of respondents have heard nothing of the plan.
Josh Clinton, co-director of the Vanderbilt Poll with John Geer, said the poll could indicate the sources of dissatisfaction are more complex than may be initially evident.
“While the trend toward concern for the future of Nashville is clear, the origins of the concern are not,” Clinton, a professor of political science, said. “Even though 56 percent think the city is on the wrong track, 59 percent also approve of the job Mayor John Cooper is doing.
“This suggests that concerns beyond the mayor’s control and likely related to concerns about growth, public education and the increasing tension between Nashville and the state government are affecting people’s optimism about the future of our city,” Clinton added.
Respondents’ views about Nashville’s economy and crime have both resulted in generally flat poll results for three years, and views about the rapid growth of Nashville’s population have been flat for five years. Daily commute times are comparable to figures from 2017, though that is likely a result of the “dramatic increase” in those working from home (15 percent in 2023 versus 3 percent in 2017).
Those who have lived here for 20 or fewer years are evenly divided about the city heading in a positive or negative direction, but 63 percent of those who have lived here longer than 20 years view the city to be on the wrong track. Of those aged 18–34, 50 percent view Nashville to be on a positive trajectory, while that number falls to 29 percent among those 55–64. Neither household income nor party affiliation changed views of right track versus wrong track.
See full results here.
Send info to wwilliams@nashvillepost.com.