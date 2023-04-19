FB Financial Corp. has reported net income of $36.4 million, or $0.78 per diluted common share, for the first quarter of 2023, compared to $0.81 in the previous quarter and $0.74 in the first quarter of last year.

Chris Holmes

According to a release, adjusted net income for the parent company of FirstBank was $35.7 million, or $0.76 per diluted common share, compared to $0.85 in the previous quarter and $0.74 in the first quarter of last year.

Terry Turner