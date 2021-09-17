The Arthur Vining Davis Foundations (AVDF) has awarded Belmont University a $200,000 grant related to students’ curricular and co-curricular experiences.
The $200,000 AVDF grant will support intentional programming, workshops, an alumni mentoring program and a university-wide Spring 2022 course, according to a release.
Dr. Amy Crook, Belmont vice president for transformative innovation, character and purpose, wrote the grant proposal and will oversee with an interdisciplinary faculty task force the implementation of the initiatives it will fund.
Belmont President Greg Jones, his wife Rev. Susan Pendleton Jones and multiple faculty members will team teach the university-wide course next spring.
“At Belmont we believe that all people were created by God for a purpose,” said Dr. Jones. “Further, we know that college experiences — both inside and outside the classroom — play an integral role in helping young people discover, understand and ultimately fulfill that purpose. This grant will help strengthen and deepen our focus on establishing purpose as an integral and signature aspect of a Belmont education.”
The Arthur Vining Davis Foundations as organized in 1952. Since their inception, the foundations have given over 3,800 grants totaling more than $300 million to colleges and universities, hospitals, medical schools and divinity schools. Davis intended that his namesake foundations would fund organizations and projects across the nation that advance “religious, charitable, scientific, literary and educational purposes.”
YWCA announces academy honorees
YWCA Nashville & Middle Tennessee will induct five women and a corporate entity into the 2021 Academy for Women of Achievement in spring 2022.
The 2021 honorees are as follow: Dr. Glenda Glover, president, Tennessee State University; Diane Lance, department head, Metro Nashville Office of Family Safety; Wanda Lyle, managing director/general manager, UBS Nashville Business Solution Center (retired); Zulfat Suara, councilmember-at-large, Metropolitan Government of Nashville/Davidson County; and DarKenya Waller, executive director, Legal Aid Society of Middle Tennessee and the Cumberlands.
MP&F Strategic Communications is the corporate honoree.
This year’s honorees join a group of 179 women and 31 organizations previously inducted into the AWA. They are leaders in the education, government, legal, social justice and financial fields.
“Our theme for this year’s Academy for Women of Achievement rings true to not only our honorees but our organization. ‘The Evolution of a Revolution’ theme celebrates the numerous revolutions created in our community, including this event, which was founded 30 years ago,” YWCA President and CEO Sharon Roberson said in the release. “Members of our 2021 AWA class have dedicated their lives to continuing the work of improving our community for the next generation. These women are role models to us all and help make our community a more just, educated and vibrant place to live.”
The Academy for Women of Achievement was launched in 1992 to increase community awareness and appreciation of the contributions of women in the workforce and the community. This year’s co-chairs include past AWA honorees Marilyn Dubree (2016), Christie Wilson (2020) and YWCA Board Chair-elect Cynthia Whitfield-Story.
Endeavor Business Media launches website, newsletters
Nashville-based Endeavor Business Media has launched EnergyTech, a combination of website and newsletters that provide large-scale energy users with business insights.
With a goal of narrowing the gap between large energy users and the technologies that will enable a carbon-free future, EnergyTech will target energy professionals in the manufacturing, healthcare, education, transportation, big data and government sector through a new website and newsletters.
"Large commercial and industrial energy users are weighing options to implement their sustainability goals while also improving resiliency and energy efficiency," Matthew Veazy, EnergyTech senior editor, said in a release. “EnergyTech fills an important niche for those seeking to better understand how microgrid, energy storage, renewable, distributed energy, and other technologies can help to satisfy their evolving needs as the energy transition progresses.”
CHS taps board member
Franklin-based Community Health Systems has appointed Dr. Joseph Hastings to its board of directors.
According to a release, Hastings will serve on the board through 2022. Hastings, 67, is a private practice orthodontist in Mobile, Alabama, with over 37 years of health care experience.
From 2016 until 2020, Hastings served on the board of directors of Quorum Health Corp., an operator of general acute care hospitals and outpatient services, where he also worked on its compensation committee, governance committee, and patient safety and quality of care committee. He has served in numerous leadership positions in local, state, and national dental and orthodontic societies.
Board certified in orthodontics, Hastings has been published in several orthodontic journals and holds two United States patents. He graduated with honors from the University of Alabama at Birmingham School of Dentistry and completed his post-doctoral training at the Louisiana State University School of Dentistry in New Orleans.
“Dr. Hastings brings valuable perspective as a healthcare practitioner to the CHS board,” Wayne Smith, CHS board executive chairman, said in the release. “His experience managing a healthcare practice and years as a practicing orthodontist will provide beneficial insights and strengthen an already outstanding group of directors.”
The other CHS board members are as follows: Wayne Smith, John Clerico, Michael Dinkins, James Ely, John Fry, Tim Hingtgen, Elizabeth Hirsch, William Jennings, Ranga Krishnan, Julia North and James Williams.
