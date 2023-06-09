Vanderbilt University has announced the launching of its Future of Learning and Generative AI Initiative and appointed members of an advisory board to oversee it.
According to a release, the initiative will focus on academic scholarship and opportunities connected to the growing use of nascent artificial intelligence technologies.
Jules White, associate dean for strategic learning programs and associate professor of computer science in the Vanderbilt University School of Engineering, is leading the initiative.
The Vanderbilt offices of the chancellor, provost and vice provost for research and innovation commissioned the effort, the release notes.
“The introduction of this initiative and advisory board presents a tremendous opportunity for us to contribute to both research and teaching in higher education, positioning us at the forefront of this rapidly emerging cutting-edge technology,” Cybele Raver, VU provost and vice chancellor for academic affairs, said in the release.
Key faculty collaborators in the initiative are as follows:
• Jesse Spencer-Smith, chief data scientist and interim director of the VU Data Science Institute (DSI)
• Charreau Bell, assistant professor of the practice of computer science, senior data scientist at the DSI and faculty director of Vanderbilt’s undergraduate data science minor
• Douglas Schmidt, Cornelius Vanderbilt Professor of Engineering (computer science)
• Dana Zhang, assistant professor of the practice of computer science
Musicians On Call names board members
Nashville nonprofit Musicians On Call has named new board members and announced the appointment of Senior Vice President of G7 Marketing Rick Whetsel as vice chair.
In addition, and according to a release, MOC has announced the re-election of Baker Sullivan Hoover Managing Partner Cathy Sullivan as treasurer.
The new board members are as follows:
• American Hospital Association Senior Vice President of Communications Alicia Mitchell
• Big Plan Holdings Founder and CEO Josh Joseph
• Riveredge Hospital CEO Allison Davenport
• Lighthouse Counsel President Jeff Jowdy
MOC bills itself as bringing music to the bedsides of patients, families and caregivers in health care environments
“Rick Whetsel has been instrumental in connecting us with passionate and experienced leaders who can help us push our organization forward as we head down the road to our next million served,” Musicians On Call President and CEO Pete Griffin said in the release. “All of these newest members have already made great strides for our mission through their past support, and we look forward to utilizing their expertise to further grow our programs and reach.”
Young Leaders Council announces spring graduates
Nashville’s Young Leaders Council has recognized 112 young professionals through its 2023 spring cohort.
According to a release, the group is comprised of the Nashville Spring 2023, Junior League of Nashville and the Jack C. Massey College of Business at Belmont University classes. Spring training began in early March with an opening session and address from Derek Young, YLC alumnus and president/CEO of Young Motivation Group.
Training concluded on May 17 as participants transitioned into their board internships, where they serve as non-voting members of local nonprofit boards.
YLC seeks to train a diverse group of individuals to participate on the boards of nonprofit organizations. Founded in 1985, Young Leaders Council has more than 3,000 alumni.
“YLC has the honor of ensuring that the nonprofit community has direct access to bright, well-trained young professionals who have the knowledge and skills necessary to effectively serve as board leaders,” Kim James, YLC executive director, said in the release.
Young Leaders Council’s philanthropic partners include The Frist Foundation, HCA Healthcare Foundation, Truist Foundation, The Marlene and Spencer Hays Foundation, The Memorial Foundation and The Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee.
