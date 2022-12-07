The Princeton Review and Entrepreneur magazines have ranked Belmont University’s entrepreneurship program No 1. in Tennessee, No. 5 in the South and No. 26 nationally.
According to a release, Belmont has ranked in the list’s top 30 each of the last five years and has yielded 105 alumni-started companies during that time span.
The Princeton Review and Entrepreneur considers more than 250 colleges and universities in U.S., Canada, Mexico and Europe.
Belmont offers 33 entrepreneurship courses and provides mentorship and real-world experience to students. The university offers an entrepreneurs-in-residence program, The Hatchery think tank, dedicated student organizations, on-campus student-run businesses and the Thomas F. Cone Sr. Center for Entrepreneurship
“Entrepreneurship is woven across campus to engage all students. Whether someone is starting with an idea or actively growing their business, we have the tools to guide them to success,” Elizabeth Gortmaker, Cone Center director, said in the release. “We are equipping students with entrepreneurial skills, data literacy and a redemptive mindset to become a force for positive change.”
Cumberland Pharmaceuticals moves to Broadwest
Nashville-based Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. — which bills itself as the largest, public biopharmaceutical company founded and headquartered in Tennessee — has relocated its office to Broadwest in Midtown and along the city’s West End corridor.
Previously, the company worked from the 2525 West End building across from Centennial Park and adjacent to the Vanderbilt University campus.
As a result of the move, Cumberland will grow to more than 100 employees, with a majority of those employed at the company’s Nashville headquarters.
The two-tower Broadwest is located at 1600 West End Ave.
“As a national center of the health care industry, Nashville has proven to be an ideal location for us to build our health care company,” A.J. Kazimi, Cumberland Pharmaceuticals CEO, said in the release. “With a growing portfolio of FDA-approved brands and a deep pipeline of new medicines for the future, we are poised to attain significant milestones in the coming years. I am confident that this well-located, state-of-the-art new headquarters will play an important role in our future success.”
Cumberland has maintained a presence in Nashville since its founding in 1999.
Time magazine recognizes two Vanderbilt professors
Vanderbilt University faculty members Dr. James Crowe Jr. and James Weimer are included in the recently released “Best Invention of 2022” list from Time magazine.
Crowe, director of the Vanderbilt Vaccine Center at Vanderbilt University Medical Center, led the team that discovered a monoclonal antibody combination that protects against COVID-19. Optimized and developed by AstraZeneca, the monoclonal antibody combination called Evusheld is the first treatment to protect adults and children 12 years and older who have compromised immune systems before exposure to the virus.
Evusheld received emergency authorization from the FDA in December 2021. Evusheld also won a gold medal in the 2022 R&D 100 awards and the 2022 Harrington Prize for Innovation in Medicine.
Weimer, assistant professor of computer science and faculty affiliate of the Vanderbilt Institute for Surgery and Engineering, is the researcher behind Neuralert, a lightweight, noninvasive wristband device that automates stroke detection and alerting. Neuralert’s stroke detection device can identify the onset of asymmetric movement in as little as 15 minutes, even if the wearer is asleep. In 2021 the FDA named Neuralert a Breakthrough Device.
Weimer’s research focuses on the Internet of Medical Things and developing technology that collects data to provide actionable feedback to clinicians. Since joining Vanderbilt, the Weimer lab has focused on adapting the algorithm underpinning Neuralert for extended use in community care and personal use settings.
“Vanderbilt is proud to support the game-changing innovations that Jim Crowe and James Weimer have advanced,” Vanderbilt Provost Cybele Raver said in the release. “These important inventions are the kind of high-stakes, real-world solutions — big ideas tackling the problems that matter — that we are aiming to produce even more of at Vanderbilt through our Center for Technology Transfer and Commercialization, the Wond’ry and more.”
Send info to wwilliams@nashvillepost.com.