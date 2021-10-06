The National Endowment for the Humanities has selected the Vanderbilt University College of Arts and Science for a $500,000 grant to strengthen interdisciplinary humanities scholarship.
The College of Arts and Science will receive the money from the NEH American Rescue Plan: Humanities Organizations program, which is designed to ensure that humanities-related groups can continue their mission during the COVID-19 pandemic. The grant enables Vanderbilt to establish the Collaborative Humanities Postdoctoral Program, which will fund 10 postdoctoral fellowships for the next academic year.
The Collaborative Humanities Postdoctoral Program will help expand research opportunities while providing additional career readiness resources for recent humanities graduates, according to Bonnie J. Dow, dean of academic affairs for the College of Arts and Science, professor of communication studies and the grant’s co-principal investigator.
“The humanities tackle vital questions about human history, society and culture and are therefore essential to advancing solutions to the big challenges of our time,” John Geer, Ginny and Conner Searcy Dean of the College of Arts and Science, said in a release. “This new program, which represents just one dimension of our ongoing investment in the humanities, will foster interdisciplinary scholarship that can bring dividends in networking and knowledge for our newly minted Ph.D.’s in the humanities.”
Skanska lands diamond level designation
The Nashville office of construction company Skanska USA has announced it has achieved diamond level in Associated Builders and Contractor’s STEP Safety Management System.
According to a release, this means the company is 655 percent safer than the industry average.
STEP was founded more than 30 years ago.
“Innovation is a critical aspect of improving our operations. The Good Catch Program reflects our commitment to positively drive the safety culture across our jobsites and the construction industry as a whole,” Rob Johnson, vice president of operations for Skanska USA, said in the release.
Skanska is currently overseeing the construction of Sixth South (a multifamily building in Pie Town), Clarksville’s F&M Bank Arena and The Community Foundation’s new Green Hills headquarters.
k2forma shifts to hybrid work model after assisting nonprofit
Nashville-based creative and marketing agency k2forma has announced it will shift to a hybrid workplace model and, relatedly, has donated unneeded company items to local nonprofit End Slavery Tennessee.
The transition offers k2forma employees a work from home option while also partnering with co-working space Alabaster Collective in Germantown for in-person collaboration.
“While talking to our team, we realized that this hybrid approach would suit them better, and since COVID lockdown, the market has shifted so much that this model is becoming the new normal for businesses like ours,” Kelly Koeppel, CEO of k2forma, said in the release.
Koeppel donated several Mac desktop computers, chairs, desks and tables to End Slavery Tennessee. Additionally, local company 6th Man Movers donated the pick-up and delivery service of the items as part of its charitable program to support nonprofits.
End Slavery Tennessee recently announced a capital campaign to fund its expansion project in Davidson County.
“These donations are going to help us serve survivors in a more intense way in the years to come,” Margie Quin, CEO of End Slavery Tennessee, said in the release. “Any gifts such as furniture or computers are so needed for the survivors that we serve. We don’t have to spend the money or raise the money to buy these kinds of goods and we appreciate it so much.”
k2forma Inc. was founded in 2007 and has created marketing strategy, branding, digital marketing and PR campaigns for Caterpillar, Houzz, Wake Forest University, Talbots, Harris Teeter and Polo Ralph Lauren, among others.
