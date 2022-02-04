Tennessee State University teamed with FedEx to ring the closing bell at the New York Stock Exchange on Wall Street on Feb. 1, part of the FedEx HBCU Student Ambassador program .
TSU President Glenda Glover and FedEx HBCU student ambassador Shaun Wimberly Jr. rang the bell and were joined by presidents and student ambassadors from seven other historically black colleges and universities that FedEx is currently supporting through a $5 million grant announced last year.
“This is great exposure for Tennessee State University as we join FedEx Corporation for the ceremonial ringing of the bell at the New York Stock Exchange,” Glover said in the release.
“The FedEx leadership continues to show its commitment to TSU and HBCUs through financial support, internships, along with career and development opportunities," Glover added. "Our invitation to be a part of the closing bell on one of the largest financial stages in the world and the HBCU Student Ambassador program is evidence of that commitment.”
Monogram to expand in Dickson
Memphis-based Monogram Assembled Foods has announced the company has established new operations in Dickson, a move that will yield nearly 400 jobs and represents a $53.5 million investment in the Middle Tennessee county located west of Nashville.
According to a release, Monogram Foods purchased a building formerly owned by Conagra. The latter announced in early 2020 its plans to cease operations at the facility. As part of Monogram Foods’ acquisition, the facility never closed, and the company offered employment to Conagra’s existing employees so that no jobs were lost during the transition.
Monogram Foods’ Dickson operations will operate similarly to its other 10 U.S. manufacturing facilities, which offer meat snacks, appetizers, assembled sandwiches, fully cooked and raw bacon and corn dogs, among other convenience products.
Founded in 2004, Monogram Foods is a privately held company with more than 3,000 employees and operates 11 manufacturing facilities in seven states.
In the last five years, the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development has supported 160 economic development projects in Northern Middle Tennessee resulting in nearly 44,000 job commitments and approximately $7.5 billion in capital investment, the release note.
The release does not reference any incentives the state might be providing Monogram.
Communities In Schools of Tennessee lands $2.5M gift
Communities In Schools of Tennessee has announced it has received a $2.5 million gift from philanthropist MacKenzie Scott — the largest the nonprofit has ever received.
The gift is part of a $133.5 million donation from Scott to 40 affiliates of the Communities In Schools Network and the organization’s national office.
Communities In Schools has two affiliates in Tennessee: CIS of Tennessee, serving students at 40 schools in Davidson and 15 rural counties across the state; and CIS of Memphis, serving 21 schools in and around the greater Memphis area. CIS of Memphis received a separate investment from Scott, the former wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos.
“This is an exciting day for students across Tennessee, and we are beyond grateful to MacKenzie Scott for her generosity and belief in our mission,” Samantha Wigand, CEO of CIS of Tennessee, said in the release. “As schools and students look to recover from pandemic disruptions, this funding underscores the importance of pairing academic interventions with community support services and allows CIS of Tennessee to accelerate our work to provide every student with the support they need to stay in school and achieve in life.”
Meta preps to Gallatin expansion
The city of Gallatin has approved final plans from Meta Platforms Inc. (formerly known as Facebook) to construct a building on its 800-plus-acre data center campus, Nashville Business Journal reports.
The future building will bring to about $800 million the investment to date from Meta, NBJ reports, citing James Fenton, executive director of the Gallatin Economic Development Agency.
Meta is underway with its first building on the campus, a 982,000-square-foot structure that will accommodate servers, routers and data-storing equipment related to millions of Facebook users.
