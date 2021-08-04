Belmont University announced Tuesday it expects student enrollment for the fall semester to exceed 8,750 — which would set a record.
According to a release, for the first time in history, Belmont received more than 11,000 applications for admission and expects to welcome more than 2,490 new freshmen and transfer students, a 17.2 percent increase over the figure of fall 2020.
Hailing from 49 different states and nine foreign countries, the new students will arrive to BU with a mean ACT score of 27 and SAT score of more than 1,240 among those who submitted scores.
The Class of 2025 represents Belmont’s most diverse entering cohort in history with 21.3 percent of incoming students from historically underrepresented groups. In addition, Belmont continues to be among the top destinations for transfer students with more than 500 transfers from 40 states committed to join the campus this fall.
“In summer orientation sessions with our incoming new students, I’ve shared my belief that a Belmont education produces competent, caring, compassionate people of character who have the ability to make a significant impact on our world,” Belmont President Greg Jones said in the release. “While there is still much progress that needs to be made, I’m also encouraged by the racial and ethnic makeup of this new class as we seek to be a university with a stronger representation of diverse perspectives.”
Belmont launches this fall majors in supply chain management, photography, illustration and film and television writing, among others.
The first day of classes is set for Wednesday, Aug. 25
BNA slated for two Tennessee Tribune retail stores
Officials with locally based and Black-owned newspaper Tennessee Tribune have announced a retail presence at Nashville International Airport.
According to a release, the Tennessee Tribune Store will “reflect the history of the newspaper in design and architecture while also serving the mainstream needs of the traveler.”
The two Tennessee Tribune Store locations will offer the products of more than 40 Nashville-based African-American vendors providing snacks, jewelry, tea, gourmet coffee blends, beverages, wines and spirits, HBCU collegiate apparel, celebrity published works from local authors, traditional souvenirs, and items from the Winfrey Family Foods line.
The two stores are expected to offer the goods of more African American vendors than any other similar airport facility. They will feature a collective 3,000 square feet.
The first store will open in the fall and will be located between Terminal C and D in the Southwest Airlines Hub. The second store will be pre-security and will open in the spring of 2022. It will be open to the public (and not require a ticket for entry).
Nashville Children’s Theatre announced board
The Tennessee Tribune circulates in Nashville, Chattanooga, Knoxville and Memphis. It was founded in 1991 by Rosetta Miller-Perry, who received the Lifetime Achievement Award from the National Newspaper Publishers Association in 2019.
Nashville Children’s Theatre, which bills itself as the nation’s oldest professional theatre for young audiences, has welcomed a record 11 members to its board of trustees for the 2022 fiscal year. E
“After a navigating a pandemic with fantastic support from our board, we are excited to be growing and welcoming so many new faces,” Ernie Nolan, NCT executive artistic director, said in a release. “We are grateful for the opportunity to gain perspective from a diverse group of Nashville community members to help us better the Nashville Children’s Theatre for all.”
2022-2025 NCT Board of Trustees members are as follows:
• Charles Advent has been with HCA Healthcare for nine years and currently serves as a Program Manager for Acquisitions, New Construction, and Divestitures for Information Technology Group.
• Reuben Coopwood has worked in the banking industry since 2013 and currently works at First Horizon as a Financial Consultant for the Music Industry Group.
• Kacy Fabie has 17 years of experience in digital marketing and ecommerce leadership and currently serves as the VP/Head of Digital Marketing and eCommerce for Colour Republic Flowers. Fabie most recently served as the Young Leaders Council Intern to the NCT Board of Trustees.
• David Jones is an Assistant District Attorney for the Davidson County District Attorney’s Office in Nashville.
• Amy Pearl is the Vice President of Mergers and Acquisitions and Strategic Initiatives on the Private Alternatives Business Development team at AllianceBernstein.
• Brian Sexton serves as the Community Development Practitioner on behalf of the Metropolitan Development and Housing Agency managing the Nashville Promise Zone, a federal initiative started by President Obama to reduce poverty in Davidson County while creating access to housing, education, and employment opportunities for low-income families.
• Dr. Jan-Néé Sheats-Mathis has been a practicing dentist for 22 years. She currently serves as a Beautycounter Consultant.
• Pam Sheridan joined the Nashville Conflict Resolution Center in 2017 where she recruits, hires and supervises approximately 50 volunteer mediators. She has previously worked with Book ‘em, a children’s literacy nonprofit, as a Volunteer Coordinator managing 200+ volunteers.
• Jim Shulman serves as the Metro Nashville vice mayor.
• Mandy Strickland Floyd is an attorney with Bone McAllester Norton where she focuses on labor and employment law and general litigation.
• Jayme Yeo is an Associate Professor of English at Belmont University where she specializes in Renaissance literature
Perri duGard Owens will continue to serve as Chair of the Executive Committee in this new year. duGard Owens, is an entrepreneur and founder and CEO of duGard
Communications. She has done work for Amazon, HCA, Deloitte, Tennessee Department of Transportation, Nashville Soccer Club and the National Museum of African American Music.
Health Connect America unveils Launchpad
Health Connect America, a provider of mental and behavioral health services, has debuted Launchpad, which helps individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities gain skills to create more personal independence.
The Franklin-based Health Connect currently has four clients utilizing the Launchpad Program and anticipates growth to 15 in the near term. The company is expecting to more than double the number over the next year, with programs across multiple states serviced by the program.
The Launchpad program focuses on money management, physical and mental health, wellness, independent living and employment rights.
“Launchpad is a community-based program with the goal of helping our clients develop skills that provide greater personal responsibility for their own lives through self-advocacy, social awareness and daily living skills that decrease dependence on their parents and caregivers,” said Sandy Krikac, Launchpad director. “We believe this is a very positive direction for a population that is historically underserved.”
Health Connect America provides mental and behavioral health services to children, families and adults in 56 locations across five states. Its work involves about 10,000 people daily.
