Newport Beach, Calif.-based communications infrastructure provider Mobilitie will provide high-speed 5G connectivity to Nashville Yards’ future music venue.
AEG Global Partnerships and Southwest Value Partners (SWVP) are overseeing the development of the downtown site with the entertainment component (in which will be located the live music facility and a 12-screen theater complex) of Nashville Yards.
According to a release, AEG Global Partnerships brokered the partnership, terms of which are not being disclosed.
To be a key part of the 18-acre mixed-use development, the 4,500-capacity concert hall is slated to open at the end of 2024.
Mobilitie, which is led by CEO Christos Karmis and will soon do business as Boldyn Networks, offers an in-building distributed antenna system (DAS) network that will support all 5G spectrum bands and major wireless carriers. The connectivity will both meet future wireless demands and allow for expanded digital initiatives, improved venue operations and enhanced communications capabilities for artists, fans and staff, the release notes.
Mobilitie has worked in conjunction with AEG at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas and Los Angeles’ Crypto.com Arena and its adjacent L.A. LIVE sports and entertainment district.
“Thanks to the combined efforts of Mobilitie and AEG, the Nashville Yards music venue is poised to be one of the most technologically advanced of its kind,” Cary Mack, SWVP managing partner, said in the release. “We’re confident that the new venue network will bring Nashville residents an unparalleled connectivity experience and access to the very best Music City has to offer.”
Southwest Value Partners is co-based in Nashville and San Diego.
Variety ranks Belmont film program among nation's best
Variety magazine has ranked Belmont University’s film program among the nation’s best of its type.
The Variety Education Impact Report: Top Film Schools in North America list offers 21 programs (listed alphabetically), including those at New York University, the University of Southern California and UCLA.
The film programs located within the closest proximity to Belmont are those found at Columbia College and Northwestern University (both in Chicago) and at the Savannah College of Art and Design in Georgia.
Belmont’s motion pictures department program offers students training in screenwriting, cinematography, editing, post-production and distribution. John Lloyd Miller serves as chair of the department, which was born, in part, from Belmont absorbing the now-defunct Watkins College of Art, Design and Film. Likewise, the Belmont Watkins College of Art now operates at the university.
As one of the only schools whose students learn to mix in Dolby Atmos, Belmont provides students with the ARRI Alexa LF, a 2,500-square-foot sound stage and a Foley/ADR stage. In addition, BU offers one of the first film departments in the world with Avid Media Central, allowing students to work on projects from nearly anywhere in the U.S. using one of 87 remote editing systems. With nearly two petabytes of storage, Belmont’s media server and Avid Media Central make collaborating on films from anywhere more manageable than otherwise.
The United States offers more than 100 film programs at universities and other educational institutions.
“We are thrilled to be recognized again by Variety for our Motion Pictures program,” Brittany Schaffer, dean of the Belmont Curb College of Entertainment and Music Business, said in the release. “At Belmont, we strive to provide our students with an education that prepares them for success in the ever-evolving entertainment industry, and this recognition is a testament to the hard work of our faculty, staff and students.”
K.C. insurance company selects Nashville for office
Kansas City-area based Intrepid Direct Insurance has tapped Nashville for a satellite office, Nashville Business Journal reports.
Intrepid Direct President Bill Strout said the company offers about about 75 employees in its K.c. offices and hopes to bolster that roster with 25 hires by year's end. The company seeks to hire data engineers, claims professionals, underwriters, agency professionals and salespeople.
Intrepid Direct is not noting the number of employees that will work from the Nashville office.
Intrepid Direct bills itself as a direct-to-consumer insurance agency that focuses on property and casualty, liability and workers' compensation. The company works in five segments: restaurant, garage, fitness, cannabis and last-mile delivery and is developing programs for architecture/engineering. NBJ reports the company’s goal is eventually to offer expertise in up to 20 business sectors.
Intrepid Direct Insurance is affiliated with W.R. Berkley Corp., which wrote $11.9 billion in gross premiums in 2022, NBJ reports.
