NYards.jpg

The future live music venue at Nashville Yards

 Courtesy Mobilitie, AEG, SWVP

Newport Beach, Calif.-based communications infrastructure provider Mobilitie will provide high-speed 5G connectivity to Nashville Yards’ future music venue.

AEG Global Partnerships and Southwest Value Partners (SWVP) are overseeing the development of the downtown site with the entertainment component (in which will be located the live music facility and a 12-screen theater complex) of Nashville Yards.

Screen Shot 2023-05-30 at 2.33.47 PM.png

Brittany Schaffer