Vanderbilt University has announced it will postpone Reunion 2021 due to COVID-19 considerations.
The annual event was to have been held Oct. 21-24. No make-up date has been announced, according to Vanderbilt.edu.
Last year’s event also was cancelled due to virus-related concerns.
VU uses the reunion to generate alumni interest and how it can spur donations.
Bridgestone to support adaptive athletes
Bridgestone Americas Inc. has launched an initiative with its so-called “athlete ambassadors” to promote diversity and inclusivity.
According to a release, the “Chase Your Dream with Team Bridgestone” campaign will see Bridgestone fund local activities that benefit adaptive sports organizations and empower young adaptive athletes in the United States and Canada. Adaptive athletes are those who compete as amputees, with hearing and/or vision challenges, etc.
The program includes $125,000 in new donations from Bridgestone and the Bridgestone Americas Trust Fund to Challenged Athletes Foundation.
“Bridgestone is committed to working with partners who can help drive awareness and change regarding diversity, equity and inclusion in our communities, and we have seen how sports can create opportunities and networks of support for all individuals,” said Paolo Ferrari, president and CEO, Bridgestone Americas. “We’re proud to be a Worldwide Paralympic Partner to help promote inclusivity through sport, and we’re excited to extend this support into our local communities through our ‘Chase Your Dream’ program.”
Amazon hiring for 600 positions
Amazon officials have announced the company will seek to fill 600 jobs in Nashville.
Those interested can register via the company’s website.
The jobs are in addition to the 5,000 jobs the company is filling for its two-tower Center for Operational Excellence in Nashville Yards.
According to the company, Amazon has more than 40,000 corporate and tech jobs available in the U.S., plus tens of thousands of additional hourly positions in Amazon’s Operations network.
Send info to wwilliams@nashvillepost.com.
