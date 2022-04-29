The latest Vanderbilt Poll–Nashville has been released, with Davidson County voters voicing concern about affordable housing and crime, and giving positive marks to Mayor John Cooper and other local leaders.
For the first time since the Vanderbilt Poll–Nashville was established in 2015, more than half of respondents say they believe the city is headed in the wrong direction, according to a release.
Fifty-three percent of those who took the survey, which gauges people’s perception of their local government, said that Nashville is off track — a significant change from the poll number of last year, when 59 percent of residents polled said they believed the city was “generally headed in the right direction.”
“People are no longer as rosy about Nashville’s future as they once were,” said Josh Clinton, VU professor of political science, and co-director of the Vanderbilt Poll. “That’s a shift — that people think the city is going in the wrong direction.”
Cooper’s approval rating in the latest poll were 56 percent, down 1 percentage point from the mark of last year. He has the approval of 67 percent of Democrats, 56 percent of independents and 40 percent of Republicans. Cooper has not yet announced whether he plans to seek reelection in 2023.
Approval ratings for other government agencies vary, based on the poll results, but all have declined over the past year. Metro Council dropped from 63 to 54 percent. The Metro Nashville Public School Board dropped from 60 to 54 percent, and the school system’s director, Adrienne Battle, saw her rating drop from 72 to 65 percent. The Metro Nashville Police Department dropped from 74 to 68 percent.
Nearly 65 percent of poll respondents overall said Mayor Cooper should make affordable housing a key priority. When respondents’ views are sorted by income level, among those making $100,000 a year or more, 51 percent said affordable housing should be a key priority. Among those making less than $45,000, 70 percent shared that view.
Also, more than 30 percent of residents making more than $100,000 a year rated the city’s economy as “very good,” compared to only about 10 percent of Nashvillians overall.
The survey of 1,008 people ages 18 and older living in Davidson County was conducted between March 18 and April 16, and has a margin of error of plus or minus 4.3 percentage points.
Café slated for Embassy Suites hotel building in SoBro
The soon-to-open Embassy Suites hotel building in SoBro will be home to a Good Citizen Coffee Co. café.
Signage for the cafe has been installed at the building, which is located at 710 Demonbreun St. and for which construction continues.
The parent company of Good Citizen Coffee Co. is located in Antioch, with the website suggesting the coffee can be purchased at many locations but that the company operates very few, if any, Good Citizen Coffee Co.-specific shops.
Good Citizen Coffee Co. officials could not be reached for comment.
Joining the 30-story Embassy Suites is a 1 Hotel, topped at 18 floors (read more here).
CMA announces departure of Boyce
The Country Music Association has announced Director of International Relations Bobbi Boyce will step down after a roughly 30-year tenure with the organization, musicrow.com reports.
Boyce began her career with CMA in 1992 as its European assistant.
