Trevecca Nazarene University has been awarded a $1 million grant from the Tennessee Department of Education to provide teacher endorsements in special education (SPED) and English as a second language (ESL).
The state’s SPED/ESL Adaptation and Administration Grant will give up to 2,400 educators the opportunity to earn endorsement in one of these areas over the course of the 2021-22 and 2022-23 school years.
As a recipient of the special funding, Trevecca’s School of Education will offer flexible, fully online training to help fill demand for teachers statewide in the two specialty areas. Teachers accepted in the program will be able to work at their own pace in earning the endorsement, preparing for roles as special education or ESL classroom teachers.
“We are honored by this opportunity to serve our state educators and help meet an important need in our schools,” said Dr. Patrick Osborne (pictured), executive director of Trevecca’s Institute of Professional Development. “Teaching educators and providing online instruction are both areas where Trevecca has developed a great reputation statewide, and this program allows us to use those strengths for a great cause.”
To be considered for the program, a licensed teacher must be nominated by the director of schools in his or her district. Courses will begin in October 2021.
Economic Club of Nashville names Callen board president
The Board of Directors of the Economic Club of Nashville has announced that Jason Callen will be serving as the new board president.
Joining Callen will be Giles Ward as president-elect and Celeste Patterson as vice president, according to a release.
Callen is a partner with K&L Gates and a trial attorney whose practice focuses on commercial litigation. Ward is the senior vice president of data, technology and performance optimization at Monogram Health. Patterson is the president of H.G. Hill Realty Co.
“This year marks 100 years for ECON and we plan to focus on creating a road map for the future: how we sustainably grow and expand our efforts to connect leaders, serve our community and have the greatest possible impact on the people of Nashville,” Callen said.
The new leadership will serve for the 2021-2022 year.
Other board members include Treasurer – Nancy Britt; Secretary – Mike Buckley; Assistant Secretary – Dan Armour; One-Year Directors – John Moore and Bob Sarratt; Two-Year Directors – Dr. Deborah Cole and Marlene Eskind Moses; Three-Year Directors – Barbara Murrell and Michael Anastasi; Publicity Director – Javier Solano; and Membership Director – Owen Kelly.
Callen will serve a one-year term as president and will be succeeded by the president-elect at the end of the fiscal year. The vice president then becomes the new president-elect.
The Economic Club of Nashville (ECON) is a local civic and service organization that works to make Nashville a better place to live. Formerly the Exchange Club of Nashville, the club will celebrate its 100th Anniversary this year.
Regions Foundation donates $50K to help flood victims
Regions Foundation officials have announced grants totaling $50,000 for organizations providing disaster relief to the people and businesses impacted by recent catastrophic flooding in Middle Tennessee.
Disaster-recovery financial services offered by Regions Bank will be used for impacted areas of Humphreys, Houston, Hickman, and Dickson counties.
Marta Self, executive director of the Birmingham-based Regions Foundation, said the funding will be divided evenly to support United Way of Humphreys County and The Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee.
Regions’ branch in Waverly was severely impacted by flood waters and is currently closed while teams from the bank assess damage. However, branch services remain available in Erin, Dickson, Dover and Paris.
Scott Beard, local market executive for Regions Bank, was raised in Houston County,
“It was devastating to see how the waters came like a tidal wave, lifting houses from their foundations, destroying places of business, and instantly changing communities as we know them,” Beard said. “Recovery will be long and grueling. Our aim at Regions Bank is to lessen the burden as communities rebuild by offering helpful financial services. And we appreciate the work of our colleagues at the Regions Foundation in providing disaster-recovery grant funding during a time of tremendous need.”
