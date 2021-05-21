Erik Smetana, executive director for people and engagement at the Vanderbilt University Department of Human Resources, has been named an at-large director to the national board of the College and University Professional Association for Human Resources.
Smetana (pictured) will start his role on the national board in July, according to Vanderbilt.edu.
CUPA-HR observes trends, investigates emerging workforce issues, facilitates national policy efforts on behalf of the higher education community, and leads research and promotes strategic discussion among colleges and universities. Vanderbilt has been a member of CUPA-HR since 1998.
Smetana has been a member of CUPA-HR since 2006 and serves on the Learning and Professional Development and Research Advisory committees and the HR Analytics in Higher Education Task Force. He is also a member of the 2017-18 CUPA-HR Emerging Leaders Program, which selects only six members from across the country each year.
“Vanderbilt values our relationship with CUPA-HR, which is a great resource for trends and changes within the higher education workforce and workplace,” Cleo Rucker, VU chief human resources officer. “We greatly appreciate Erik’s commitment to CUPA-HR. Being an at-large director puts Vanderbilt at the forefront of higher education trends, allowing the university to continually attract and retain talented faculty and staff.”
One Nashville upgrades finished
Seattle-based Unico Properties has finalized a roughly $7 million upgrade to 24-story downtown office tower One Nashville.
In September 2018, Unico Properties LLC paid $139.5 million for the 418,565-square-foot Class A high-rise, located at 150 Fourth Ave. N. and formerly called One Nashville Place. It also paid $6 million for an adjacent six-story parking garage. The purchases represented Unico’s first investments in Nashville.
In 2019, Unico began a three-phase renovation plan that the company feels will “deliver state-of-the-art amenities and a fully-reimagined, tenant-centered experience at One Nashville.
Unico Properties Senior Vice President and Regional Director Andrew Cox and Unico Properties Vice President, Real Estate Services, Russ Davis oversaw the effort.
“We are excited to unveil this fully reimagined amenity package and deliver a first-class tenant experience to the building, further elevating One Nashville as one of downtown Nashville’s preeminent office buildings in the market,” Cox said in the release.
New amenities include The Quarters (a tenant lounge accessible from either building entrance; Ambrose (a conference room); ON Fit (a fitness center with towel service, men’s and women’s locker room with showers); and new building, monument, wayfinding and garage signage
Nonprofit to support Vanderbilt Children's Hospital
Jackson, Missouri-based nonprofit SendAFriend has selected Monroe Carell Jr. Children's Hospital at Vanderbilt to receive 10 percent of the company’s total sales for the month of May.
According to a release, the award is worth tens of thousands of dollars. Proceeds will benefit the hospital’s Child Life Services, a program that provides essential benefits to patients and families through art, music, pet and medical play therapies.
SendAFriend helps customers send personalized stuffed animal care packages to their loved ones and donates 10 percent of sales to pediatric hospitals across the United States. The company has generated over $670,000 for pediatric hospitals since its launch in 2018.
“We are proud to take the unprecedented step of announcing our monthly recipient in advance because we know the Nashville community will want to have the opportunity to get involved,” Tyler Macke, founder and CEO of SendAFriend, said in the release.
Erin Morrison, executive director of corporate and foundation relations at Vanderbilt University Medical Center, said the gift from SendAFriend “will help us continue to make a difference for even more patients and families who turn to Children’s Hospital in their time of greatest need.”
Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt previously received SendAFriend’s June 2020 revenue donation of about $30,400. SendAFriend also donated stuffed animal care packages last February to the hospital as part of the company’s in-kind donation program called GiveAFriend.
