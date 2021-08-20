Fisk University will launch this fall a construction management certificate program in partnership with Enterprise Solutions.
According to a release, weekly classes will include topics such as introduction to fundamentals of construction management, safety, quality control and assurance, and estimating.
Enterprise Solutions, a Nashville-based electrical design and construction firm, will oversee the program, via which students will learn from industry leaders. These include James Seabury III, chairman and CEO of Enterprise Solutions; Jeffrey Fuller, president of healthcare for JE Dunn Construction; Richard Miller, chairman of Earl Swensson & Associates; and Dennis Jacobs, retired SVP of engineering and construction for Vanguard Health Systems.
“Fisk is continuously pursuing new opportunities to provide our students and with the massive construction boom in Nashville right now we want to allow our students to explore a successful industry they may not have considered before,” Fisk University President Vann Newkirk Sr. (pictured) said in the release.
Trevecca lands $1M grant from Tennessee Department of Education
Trevecca Nazarene University has been awarded a $1 million grant from the Tennessee Department of Education to provide teacher endorsements in special education and English as a second language.
The state’s SPED/ESL Adaptation and Administration Grant will give up to 2,400 educators the opportunity to earn endorsement in one of the areas over the course of the 2021-22 and 2022-23 academic years, according to a release.
As a recipient of the funding, Trevecca’s School of Education will offer flexible, fully online training to help fill demand for teachers statewide in the two specialty areas. Teachers accepted in the program will be able to work at their own pace in earning the endorsement, preparing for roles as special education or ESL classroom teachers.
To be considered for the program, a licensed teacher must be nominated by the director of schools in his or her district. Courses will begin in October.
“We are honored by this opportunity to serve our state educators and help meet an important need in our schools,” Dr. Patrick Osborne, executive director of Trevecca’s Institute of Professional Development, said in the release. “Teaching educators and providing online instruction are both areas where Trevecca has developed a great reputation statewide, and this program allows us to use those strengths for a great cause.”
FiftyForward names three to board
FiftyForward has added three member to its board of directors for fiscal year 2022.
Nicholas Trice is a client specialist at AllianceBernstein, specializing in private wealth management. Previously, he worked as a senior information technology specialist at Deloitte. Trice earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration in financial management from Lipscomb University.
Ashley Perkins is the associate administrator for nursing at Williamson Medical Center. Perkins has been in the nursing profession for 28 years and has been employed with Williamson Medical Center for the past 24 years. In addition to her nursing degree, she holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration and a master’s degree in healthcare administration.
Rick Ewing is a customer success director at Oracle Corp., where he has worked for over 20 years. He has executed multi-million-dollar ERP, CRM, and cloud solution implementations for Fortune 100 customers across the health care, pharmaceutical, financial services and insurance sectors. A member of the 2018 Leadership Nashville class, Ewing is a board member for the University School of Nashville Alumni Board, the Rutherford County Technology Council and the Nashville Opera. He helps fundraising for the Tuberous Sclerosis Alliance of Middle Tennessee.
FiftyForward was founded in 1956 and focuses on supporting individuals who are 50 and older.
