Belmont University and the Gregg Allman Estate have announced the creation of the Gregg Allman Endowed Scholarship.
According to a release, the scholarship — named in honor of the late and legendary musician — specifically will support Belmont’s Curb College of Entertainment and Music Business, home to more than 2,700 students.
Before Allman's death in 2017, two similar scholarship funds were created to assist the University of Georgia and Syracuse University.
The release does not note a monetary figure for the scholarship.
“We hope these future assets will go towards helping up-and-coming musicians pave the way to achieving their dreams. Our beloved father would be thrilled with this endeavor,” Devon Allman, Gregg Allman’s son, said in the release.
Allman’s career was highlighted by his accomplishments in the Allman Brothers Band, with that entity being inducted in 1995 into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and a 2012 Lifetime Achievement Award at the 54th annual Grammy Awards.
Born in Nashville, Allman played Hammond organ and electric guitar, and was recognized for his strong vocal skills. At one time, he was married to fellow singer and actress Cher.
“Gregg was a rock and roll pioneer and we are grateful for his legacy to live on at Belmont University,” Dr. Sarita Stewart, Curb College interim dean, said in the release. “Through Gregg’s estate and his team’s generosity, more students will have the opportunity to study and pursue successful careers in the entertainment and music business.”
DG misses Q3 earnings estimates
Dollar General has announced third-quarter fiscal 2022 results, with earnings of $2.33 per share having missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.55.
However, and according to a release from Zacks, the Goodlettsville-based retailer’s bottom line increased 12 percent from the prior-year quarter’s levels.
Zacks report DG enjoyed a modest rise in customer traffic and continued share gains in consumable and non-consumable product sales. However, cost pressures and supply chain-related issues lead to greater-than-anticipated distribution and transportation costs.
Q3 net sales of $9.46 million were up 11.1 percent from the 2021 Q3 mark and topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $9.43 million.
Dollar General’s same-store sales rose 6.8 percent, fueled by an increase in average transaction amount and modest customer traffic growth, Zacks reports.
Gross profit increased to $2.88 million from $2.62 million reported in the previous year’s third quarter.
For fiscal 2022, the company anticipates capital expenditures of nearly $1.5 billion.
“Despite the cost pressures we experienced during the quarter, as well as challenges within our internal supply chain resulting in higher-than-anticipated distribution and transportation costs, our team was resilient and worked hard to deliver double-digit diluted EPS growth,” Jeff Owen, Dollar General chief executive officer, said in a company release. “We believe the majority of these and other gross margin pressures are largely temporary, and we are confident in our plans to drive greater supply chain efficiencies moving forward.”
CFMT awards $2.8M in grants to area organizations
The Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee has announced approximately $2.8 million in grants to 435 local nonprofit organizations as part of its 2022 annual grantmaking process.
According to a release, the average CFMT grant size is $6,431.
Human services made up 26 percent of grants for a total of $736,860; arts and humanities represented 18 percent of grants for $508,170; education made up 13 percent of grants for $368,851; and health comprised 11 percent of grants for $318,175.
“Grantmaking is the heart and soul of The Community Foundation,” Laundrea Lewis, CFMT vice president of grants, said in the release. “Good work happens every day in our community through the efforts of dedicated and talented staff and volunteers of nonprofit organizations, and we are happy to support that work."
The grants will benefit nonprofits in 34 area counties: Bedford, Cannon, Cheatham, Coffee, Cumberland, Davidson, DeKalb, Dickson, Fentress, Franklin, Hickman, Houston, Humphreys, Jackson, Lawrence, Lincoln, Macon, Maury, Montgomery, Moore, Overton, Pickett, Putnam, Robertson, Rutherford, Smith, Stewart, Sumner, Trousdale, Warren, Wayne, White, Williamson and Wilson counties.
