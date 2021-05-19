Vanderbilt University alumni couple McCartney Kay Wilkins (BS 2001) and Jay Wilkins (BS 1999) have gifted their alma mater $100,000 for senior class fund challenge Experience Vanderbilt.
According to Vanderbilt.edu, the Wilkinses are doubling their initial $50,000 gift to Experience Vanderbilt in honor of the VU Class of 2021. The graduates surpassed the Wilkinses’ challenge, with 527 seniors donating to more than 100 areas across campus. Due to the level of participation, the Wilkinses doubled their gift to Experience Vanderbilt with an additional $50,000.
The Wilkinses met at Vanderbilt Peabody College of Education and Human Development, vanderbilt.edu reports. Jay is the chief operating officer of Harvest Partners, a private equity firm. McCartney is active with philanthropic causes and has taught students with learning disabilities. They reside in New York City with their son, Jack.
For the 2020–21 academic year, Experience Vanderbilt awarded $350,000 to provide funding for participation in student organizations, club sports, arts and cultural experiences and service trips. The student-led initiative that provides undergraduates who qualify for need-based financial aid with money to participate in extracurricular activities that require fees.
Ascent Buildings to create 120 jobs in Gallatin
Officials with Ascent Buildings have announced that the company will establish new operations in Sumner County, a $10 million investment that is expected to yield more than 120 jobs over the next two years.
Founded in 2020, Ascent Buildings is a full service, pre-engineered steel building manufacturer with headquarters and manufacturing operations in Portland. Tennessee. The company specializes in manufacturing structural systems, roof systems, wall panels and additional architectural and commercial grade products.
Over the last five years, the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development has supported more than 10 economic development projects in Sumner County, resulting in approximately 2,100 job commitments and $1 billion in capital investment.
Vaco lands on Forbes list
Brentwood-based personnel firm Vaco has been recognized on the Forbes list of America’s Best Recruiting, Executive Search and Temporary Staffing Firms 2021.
According to a release, Vaco ranked No. 15 on the list. Only four Tennessee firms made the ranking, with the other three located in Chattanooga, Knoxville and Fayetteville.
The award is presented annually by Forbes and Statista Inc., and this marks Vaco’s fourth consecutive year being included on the list.
Vaco ranked No. 15 in the professional search firms category, which is the highest-ranking of the four Tennessee firms on the list. The company also ranked No. 39 in the temporary staffing firms category and No. 55 in the executive search firms category.
“Ranking on Forbes’ Best Professional Recruiting Firm in all three categories through such a tough year is a testament to our team’s outstanding work ethic and resilience,” Brian Waller, Vaco co-founder and chief strategy office, said in the release. “Through our long-standing relationships with our clients, consultants and candidates we were able to continue to succeed and we’re eternally grateful.”
Forbes’ ranking is based on an independent survey of peers and clients. Feedback from external recruiters, hiring managers at client companies and job candidates were considered. Over 31,000 recruiters and 7,200 job candidates and hiring managers were invited to participate. More than 26,000 nominations were considered.
Dennis paper sold to Cleveland entity
Cleveland-based paper and packaging company Millcraft Pater Co. has purchased Nashville-based Dennis Paper Co., Nashville Business Journal reports.
Terms of the deal were not disclosed.
Founded by Morris Dennis in 1969, the family owned Dennis Paper will continue operations via its name, NBJ reports. Millcraft plans to add retail and beverage packaging, wide format and graphics, and direct to garment paper and packaging products.
