Lipscomb University has announced the $1.36 million renewal of a grant from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.
According to a release, the grant will be used to address local mental health services related to opioid addiction.
In 2017, LU received a $1.8 million grant from the federal department, followed in 2018 by an additional $400,000 in funding. With news of the grant’s $1.36 million renewal, Lipscomb now has landed $3.56 million in U.S. Department of Health and Human Services funding.
The original grant, based on a project proposal by LU Associate Professor Douglas Ribeiro, sought to expand the behavioral health workforce in Nashville.
“This program is focused on a new frontier for counseling,” Ribeiro (pictured) said in the release. “It moves counselors beyond traditional settings, like a private practice or a mental health agency, into hospitals and primary care clinics. This model envisions counselors working side by side with doctors and nurses in the treatment of their patients.”
Over the past four years, the Lipscomb Initiative for Behavioral Health Integration has placed mental health counseling interns into primary care health centers throughout Middle Tennessee. Nearly 150 clinical mental health counseling students have been accepted into the first four-year cycle of the program. Each intern completes a minimum of 600 hours of supervised clinical work with patients in community clinics that otherwise would not have access to mental health services.
In 2018 the initiative used its additional funding to allow Lipscomb to partner with Nashville’s Matthew Walker Comprehensive Health Center and Neighborhood Health.
Dollar General partners with DoorDash for delivery
Dollar General has announced a partnership with DoorDash to offer on-demand delivery of household items.
According to a release, consumers can order products for same-day delivery via DoorDash’s marketplace app or website with no time slot or minimum order size required.
On-demand delivery from DoorDash is available from more than 9,000 Dollar General stores with plans to expand to more than 10,000 locations by year’s end. Dollar General and DoorDash initially piloted a program in summer 2021 with approximately 600 stores in both rural and metropolitan communities.
“At Dollar General, we strive to make shopping hassle-free and affordable, and our partnership with DoorDash reiterates DG’s commitment to provide convenient and contactless options,” Emily Taylor, Dollar General executive vice president and chief merchandising officer, said in the release.
Music City Tents rebrands as EventWorks
Nashville-based Music City Tents, an event rental company in operations for about 10 years, has rebranded under the umbrella of parent company EventWorks.
The Nashville-based company merged with EventWorks in 2017, but retained its original name and identity until recently.
Headquartered in Charleston, S.C., EventWorks now operates in five states and seven cities, including Charleston, Myrtle Beach, Savannah, Jacksonville, Birmingham, Atlanta and Nashville.
“Over the last four years, we’ve expanded our footprint into seven cities throughout the Southeast. During this expansion, we’ve enhanced our selection and depth of products and services to meet our client’s needs,” Joe Freedman, founder of Music City Tents and a partner with EventWorks, said in the release. “As we continue our expansion, we are rebranding as EventWorks. Our team and owners remain intact, while the new name better reflects our mission of becoming the leading event services business in the Southeast.”
Leadership and staffing will remain the same at the EventWorks Nashville location. In addition, all inventory will now be aligned under one company’s internal rental systems.
Mike Schmidt serves as CEO and president of EventWorks, which employs 275 workers and manages more than 350,000 square feet of warehoused equipment company wide. EventWorks supports approximately 20,000 events each year.
