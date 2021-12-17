Poll results show most Tennessee voters less concerned about contracting COVID-19 but remain dissatisfied with Gov. Bill Lee’s handling of the pandemic while also questioning leadership on the national front.
Support for Gov. Bill Lee is down among Tennessee voters, driven partly by his stances on vaccine and mask requirements during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the latest statewide Vanderbilt Poll.
According to the poll, only 55 percent of Tennessee voters reported they approved of Lee’s performance, a 10-point drop from the mark of a similar survey in May, when 65 percent of voters gave Lee positive reviews.
Lee’s support from Republicans dropped from 87 to 82 percent.
The decline may reflect the public’s reaction to the state legislature’s actions, the VU poll notes. For example, both Democrats and Republicans disapprove of the new law prohibiting private companies from requiring their employees to be vaccinated, the poll found.
“Interestingly, members of both parties thought that this bill was a bad idea. It’s a sign that the legislature, in this particular case, was out of touch with the broader public,” said John Geer (pictured), dean of the VU College of Arts and Science and professor of political science. “These results in some ways should not be a surprise, since the public usually supports giving private businesses the latitude to pursue policies they think are best for the company. That is a foundation of capitalism.”
Even with the new omicron variant, Tennesseans currently are less concerned about being infected with the coronavirus than they were in the spring. In the latest poll, only 25 percent of registered voters reported being worried, compared to 34 percent in May.
The survey of 1,002 registered Tennessee voters was conducted between Nov. 16 and Dec. 6, with a margin of error of plus-minus 3.7 percentage points. The statewide poll is co-directed by Geer and Josh Clinton, a professor of political science.
Lewis Thomason attorney named to NBA board
Christen Blackburn, a shareholder in Lewis Thomason’s Nashville office, has been elected to the Nashville Bar Association Board of Directors.
According to a release, Blackburn represents Fortune 500 companies, small businesses and professionals in a variety of practice areas. She regularly handles tort litigation involving transportation, products liability, premises liability and professional liability.
Blackburn also dedicates a significant portion of her practice to employment litigation and workers’ compensation, defending employers against allegations of discrimination, harassment, and retaliation. She also advises insurance carriers on areas of insurance coverage and bad faith litigation.
Blackburn is a past-president of the Lawyers Association for Women, former Chair of ALFA International’s Women’s Initiative Practice Group, and Community Relations Chair for the Nashville Bar Association.
Lewis Thomason has offices in Knoxville, Nashville, Memphis and Sevierville.
Amazon donates additional $1.5M to The Housing Fund
Amazon has announced it was providing the affordable housing nonprofit The Housing Fund an additional $1.5 million donation.
According to a release, the donation supplements Amazon’s first contribution to The Housing Fund of $2.25 million in 2020, which established The Housing Resiliency Fund. That program operates within the nonprofit and is aimed at supporting qualified homeowners with property tax relief.
Earlier this year, Nashville Mayor John Cooper convened an affordable housing task force that determined that the Nashville region’s projected population growth rate will require more than 53,000 new homes by 2030. To meet this goal, the task force recommended that the city preserve affordable housing stock and prioritize preservation of expiring subsidized and naturally occurring affordable housing. The task force’s report also found that this support could potentially incentivize landlords to invest in the upkeep of their properties and keep them affordable.
“Amazon’s latest contribution will enable The Housing Resiliency Fund to expand its reach to help landlords of small multifamily and naturally occurring affordable housing dwellings of 50 units or less,” Marshall Crawford, president and CEO of The Housing Fund, said in the release. “As their taxes go up, landlords also need relief so that the burden is not passed on to tenants. These tenants are people who need to stay in their homes. We have been able to help hundreds of families so far and hope to continue that progress with Amazon’s support.”
The Amazon Housing Equity Fund’s first commitment in Nashville consisted of $75 million in low-rate loans for developers to create 800 affordable homes in Nashville near WeGo transit corridors. Most recently, Amazon launched an accelerator program across all three locations, which offers professional development, mentorship and early grant funding to emerging developers of color to help increase inclusive housing developments and community building. Locally, the accelerator program has partnered with the Urban League of Middle Tennessee.
Since announcing an office in Nashville in 2018, Amazon has created more than 2,500 corporate and technology jobs in the city — halfway towards its goal of 5,000 jobs. Amazon Future Engineer supports more than 240 schools statewide, including Nashville schools, with a computer science curriculum, robotics clubs and/or educator professional learning.
MTSU lands $750K USDA grant
The Middle Tennessee State University School of Agriculture has landed a grant valued at almost $750,000 from the U.S. Department of Agriculture and National Institute of Food and Agriculture.
MTSU will use the grant as it seeks to develop the first digital agriculture center in Tennessee. The center is expected to feature a series of linked student/non-formal educator-centered projects as well as community outreach events that will ultimately forge a digital agriculture/data science education program focused on youth across Tennessee.
The USDA recently announced the food and agricultural non-formal education awards. Examples of non-formal education comes via after-school educators, scout leaders, 4-H youth development agents, FFA advisers and groups and others.
MTSU School of Agriculture associate professor Song Cui is the project leader. Key co-leadership backing comes from ag faculty Chaney Mosley, Samuel Haruna and Alanna Vaught; Tennessee STEM Education Center Director Greg Rushton; Director Ryan Otter and master’s program director Qiang Wu from the Data Science Institute; and unmanned aircraft systems director Kevin Corns in aerospace.
“Dr. Cui’s USDA/NIFA grant represents a truly interdisciplinary effort that combines several of MTSU’s key strengths: agriculture, unmanned aircraft systems, science education and data science into a project that will have important and lasting impacts across the state for years to come,” Greg Van Patten, MTSU College of Basic and Applied Sciences interim dean, said in the release.
