Nossi College of Art officials on Friday announced Cyrus Vatandoost will serve as president and CEO following a unanimous vote by the school’s board of directors.
According to a release, Vatandoost succeeds Nossi Vatandoost, who founded the school in 1973. As part of the leadership transition, Nossi Vatandoost will retain the title of founder and chairwoman while remaining engaged in, for example, freshman orientation, graduation and board meetings.
Cyrus Vatandoost (Nossi’s son) has served in various roles at the art college during the past 24 years, most recently as executive vice president. As president, he will continue managing daily operations at the college.
“Under [Nossi Vatandoost’s] 48 years of leadership, Nossi College of Art has grown to become the flagship commercial arts college in our region,” Vatandoost said in the release. “I look forward to building on her incredible legacy and continuing to ensure our diverse curriculum equips Nossi graduates to become successful creative industry professionals.”
Located near Madison in North Davidson County, Nossi offers associate and bachelor’s degree programs in video and film, photography, graphic design media, culinary arts and commercial illustration.
