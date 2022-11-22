Local nonprofit organization East Nashville Hope Exchange is working to improve literacy rates after many students suffered learning loss during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The organization works with children between kindergarten and fifth grade.
In October, the National Center of Educational Progress released a report showing reading levels for fourth and eighth grade students have dropped since the pandemic started.
The report also showed only 30 percent of fourth graders and 28 percent of eighth graders scored proficient in reading.
Director of East Nashville Hope Exchange Nikki Walker told the Post the pandemic played a part in reading scores dropping and many students are now at risk of not entering the next grade level.
“COVID has child literacy rates across the United States at the lowest they've ever been in the past 30 years,” she said. “If Mom was at work during the pandemic, and they were an essential worker, the student may not have had someone at home to sit down and do their schoolwork with them.”
According to Walker, the organization has teamed up with teachers from different schools to assist with the issue.
East Nashville Hope Exchange holds an after-school program at a charter school, East End Prep, three times a week to tutor students who read below grade level. The nonprofit organization also hosts a six-week summer program focusing on intensive literacy instruction to keep students on track during the summer.
Walker said the organization will continue to stress how reading is the foundation of learning even after the pandemic.
“It's very important that students can read effectively so that they can be able to explore things and have a deeper understanding of the world around them,” she said. “We want to make sure that we get those literacy rates back to where they need to be by offering the support that we do to the community.”
KateLynn White graduated from Tennessee State University, where she was an editor of the student newspaper. She interned for The Tennessean and The Tennessee Tribune before joining the Nashville Post in 2022. She also contributes to the Nashville Scene.
