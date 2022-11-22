East Nashville Hope Exchange

Local nonprofit organization East Nashville Hope Exchange is working to improve literacy rates after many students suffered learning loss during the COVID-19 pandemic.  

The organization works with children between kindergarten and fifth grade. 

KateLynn White graduated from Tennessee State University, where she was an editor of the student newspaper. She interned for The Tennessean and The Tennessee Tribune before joining the Nashville Post in 2022. She also contributes to the Nashville Scene.