Belmont University has tapped music industry executive Chaz Corzine as the first executive director of its Fisher Center for the Performing Arts, which was completed in the fall.
Most recently, Corzine was a partner at The MWS Group, a company that manages, among others, musicians Michael W. Smith and CeCe Winans and Olympic gold medalist Scott Hamilton.
Corzine begins his new role at Belmont on Feb. 14, according to a release.
“Chaz shares the God-sized dreams we have for the Fisher Center to draw the world’s finest artists, performers and storytellers to enrich and inspire our campus and community,” Belmont President Greg Jones said. “The Fisher Center provides Belmont an extraordinary opportunity for something new to happen both at this University and in Nashville, and Chaz’s experience and character is exactly what we need to get there."
During a long career in the music industry, Corzine has also worked in tour promotion, event production and artist management.
In the new role, he will oversee programming at the 1,700-seat theater, including music, dance, theater and television tapings. According to the release, conversations are ongoing about the Nashville Symphony performing at the Fisher Center in 2022, and the Nashville Opera and Nashville Ballet are on the books. Partnerships with local arts organizations “will be an integral aspect of the facility’s identity,” the release noted.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.