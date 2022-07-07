Middle Tennessee State University has announced the launch of a data science master’s program and has appointed professor Qiang Wu as director.
The initiative was created to prepare students for the industry by teaching advanced data science skills.
MTSU student David Jean earned a bachelor’s degree in data science and decided to continue his education at the university after finding out about the new master's program.
“Society is producing data at an exponential rate, and the need to be able to work with it seems like a truly invaluable skill,” Jean said in a release.
Students interested do not need an undergraduate science degree to qualify but are required to have a cumulative GPA of 2.75. Courses to help with skill gaps will be offered for those without a bachelor's degree in science.
The program will begin this fall, but spots are already full. Students are still encouraged to apply up until the July 31 deadline to be added to the waiting list or apply by the Dec. 31 deadline for spring 2023 admission.
“Our target population with the master’s program is students who have a strong intent to develop a career in data science and are expected to be able to analyze a large amount of data and complete other high-level tasks immediately upon graduation,” Wu said in the release.
According to MTSU, the Tennessee Higher Education Commission has worked with postsecondary institutions since 2020 to increase the computer science and data analytics degree offerings and participation.
The master's program was designed by Wu and other department faculty.
“There’s great flexibility in the programming to accommodate each student’s unique needs,” Wu said. “It is interdisciplinary with instructors from both the College of Basic and Applied Sciences and the Jones College of Business. Students can also take elective courses from specialties from several different departments to best fit the industry they are interested in.”
