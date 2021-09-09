Metro Nashville Public Schools Director Adrienne Battle has made several changes to her leadership team, initiated in part by the departure of human resources chief Chris Barnes.
Battle announced that Barnes has taken a position as an assistant superintendent in North Carolina. Barnes has managed the school system’s HR since the start of 2020.
Melissa Roberge will take over as chief of human resources. She currently is the Metro Schools lead in the Metro Law Department, and she will also serve as general counsel for the district.
Maura Sullivan is joining the school system as chief operating officer. She was previously COO for the City of Chattanooga under former Mayor Andy Berke and has also held leadership positions with the City of Memphis and Shelby County Schools. At MNPS, Sullivan will oversee the transportation, security and facilities/maintenance divisions.
Chris Henson had been Battle’s COO and will return to his former position as chief financial officer. Additionally, Keri Randolph has been promoted from executive officer of strategic partnerships to chief strategy officer.
The district is also splitting oversight of school athletics. Current athletics director Roosevelt Sanders will continue to manage athletic programming in elementary and middle schools while Mark North, currently government relations liaison for the district, will manage high school athletic programs. North is a former MNPS board member and president of the Foundation for Athletics in Nashville Schools.
“Effective leadership is essential to creating the environment necessary for the growth and success of our students, teachers, schools and all the team members here at MNPS,” Battle said in a release. “I’m saddened to see one of those leaders, Dr. Chris Barnes, leaving the district, but I’m immensely appreciative of his work in building a stronger HR department and developing a culture of support for our schools. Dr. Keri Randolph and Melissa Roberge have both been key leaders in the district over the last year and a half and will continue to be vital to our success in their new roles. And I’m looking forward to welcoming Maura Black Sullivan to MNPS to strengthen our operations through innovation and implementation of best practices learned from around the country.”
