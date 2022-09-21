Metro Nashville Public Schools is expanding its work-based learning program to the entire county, giving more students hands-on job experience before graduating through a variety of programs that develop their professional abilities.
The work-based learning program was launched in August 2021 at four schools: Overton, Maplewood, Whites Creek and Pearl Cohn.
Program coordinator Deborah Crosby told the Post that 68 students were enrolled in the program in its first year, 66 students received industry certifications and 55 students graduated from the program. She added that the program had 15 business partners and a 97-percent graduation rate.
Crosby believes enrollment for this year will surpass last year's with 100 students participating in the 2022-23 school year.
“When we opened up our applications this year, we wanted to make it available to all high schools, so all high schools are listed on the portal this year,” she said. “As of today, we have about 12 high schools that have students in the pipeline to get hired or going to be hired.”
Before students can begin the learning initiative, they are enrolled in a seminar class that helps them identify their skills and interests, which informs the academic track they move on to. For example, Crosby said, a student interested in health science would take an entry-level health class sophomore year followed by a more advanced course in his or her junior year.
“During their senior year, they might also take a health science class where they would apply for jobs, possibly with a hospital or working in clinics,” Crosby said.
Individuals earn at least $15 an hour and two course credits while learning skills to increase their employability or at a postsecondary school.
While students with some disabilities cannot participate in the work-based learning initiative, Crosby said, they can access MNPS’ transition services, which includes Project SEARCH, a one-year career exploration internship opportunity.
Another MNPS workforce initiative is Maplewood’s automotive training program. Mayor John Cooper will visit the school Thursday morning to analyze the growth of the school’s automotive program.
