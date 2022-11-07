Warner Elementary Arts Magnet School in East Nashville has partnered with nonprofit organization Communities in Schools of Tennessee to help incentivize attendance by establishing a program, called Warner Exchange, that allows parents who get their children to school to shop for household items using so-called Warner Bucks.
Communities in Schools of Tennessee site coordinator Karima Taylor said the partnership was necessary due to Warner's high absentee rate and the consequences that could have on students. She said that a student who misses 18 days, or 10 percent of the school year, is considered chronically absent.