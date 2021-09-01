Mayor John Cooper’s Deputy Chief of Staff and Senior Education Adviser Robert Fisher will resign from the mayoral team to enter the nonprofit space.
Having advised the Cooper Administration since June 2020, Fisher will transition to a new position with Results for America, a national advocate for allocating public resources toward programs and policy that can be demonstrated via analytics to improve outcomes for youths as well as their families and communities. He is at least the fourth senior-level advisor to exit the administration in the past year, trailing former Finance Director Kevin Crumbo, former Legal Director Bob Cooper and former Communications Director Katie Lentile.
The Clarksville native's appointment to the education advisor role coincided with Metro’s mid-pandemic announcement that it would purchase and secure 90,000 netbooks for Metro Nashville Public School students via the emergency appropriation of $24 million in federal CARES Act funding to facilitate virtual learning. He was also involved in discussions about pay increases for Metro teachers, which were approved during the Metro Council's budget deliberations.
Fisher also leaves Cooper’s new Digital Future initiative — which he was expected to implement alongside MNPS Executive Officer of Strategic Federal, State and Philanthropic Investments Keri Randolph — on the table.
“It’s just hard to keep talented people in government when the private and philanthropic sectors need them just as much as we do and have more resources,” Cooper said in a release. “A national organization spotted an outstanding young leader and offered him a great opportunity. We’re sad to lose Robert, but we are happy for him.”
Fisher became Cooper’s deputy chief of staff about seven months after joining the team as senior adviser for education. Prior to becoming a public servant in Nashville, he served as Director of Strategy and Innovation for Shelby County Schools in the Greater Memphis area.
Fisher is a Rhodes Scholar who received master's degrees in education and public policy from the University of Oxford. He also attended the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga, from which he graduated as student body president. He also completed a two-year Government Innovation Fellowship with the Harvard Kennedy School’s government performance lab where he helped leaders at Shelby County Schools and other public organizations navigate comprehensive transformation projects.
