Meharry Medical College professor Vincent Morelli is the master of ceremonies for a conference to be held at the college for the first time Saturday, “The Invisible Laws and Policies That Create Illness, Inequality, Disenfranchisement and Discontent In America – And What We Can Do About It.”
Morelli was inspired to put the conference together by his work with Street Solid (which he founded with Ron Johnson and Tay McGee), an area nonprofit that provides social-emotional and cognitive-behavioral training for men who have been involved with the criminal justice system.
“That frustration with being able to help one kid at a time and not being able to see the water that we were all swimming in was what led to this conference,” Morelli said.
His presentation will focus on social determinants of health. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services divides them into five categories: economic stability, education access and quality, health care access and quality, neighborhood and built environment, and social and community context. The World Health Organization reports that social determinants of health account for 30 to 55 percent of health outcomes. Morelli said he believes that percentage is even higher.
For example, Morelli said, someone who lives near green space has a lower incidence of heart disease, anxiety and depression than someone who lives in an area without parks and green space. The same is true for adverse health effects on those who live in a food desert.
When it comes to social connections, “if you're lonely and you have no connection, that's the equivalent of smoking a pack of cigarettes a day,” he added.
Morelli said the concept of social determinants of health is something that society is just waking up to, crediting a 1998 study on adverse child experiences which he saw set into motion a number of studies on social determinants of health. When it comes to counteracting these health outcomes, Morelli said the first step is to identify the laws and policies that produce them.
“We want to know what those invisible laws and policies are that create this environment of discontent, and that promotes criminality,” he said.
He said he hopes to see some working groups come out of this conference and engage with Meharry’s Center for the Study of Social Determinants of Health to come up with solutions as well.
“It's not enough to approach one thing at one time,” Morelli said. “It seems like you have to approach all these determinants at the same time, because if you just approach one that doesn't really do much — the other problems can persist.”
The conference is set to take place 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at the Cal Turner Family Center for Student Education on Meharry’s campus. Registration is required at meharryconference.com.