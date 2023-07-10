Montgomery Bell Academy announced Monday that Dr. William Daughtrey has begun his tenure as director of schools.
According to a release, Daughtrey is the 16th head of school since MBA was founded in 1867. He replaces Brad Gioia, who retired at the end of June after 29 years leading the West Nashville private school.
Daughtrey most recently served as director of upper school and Hunting Valley Campus at University School, an all-boys institution located in Cleveland. Prior to that, he coached, taught English and served as both assistant dean of students and director of outdoor education at Woodberry Forest School, an all-boys academy located in Orange, Va.
A Richmond, Va., native, Daughtrey is a graduate of the University of Virginia (bachelor’s degree), Georgetown University (master’s degree) and Vanderbilt University (Ed.D. degree).
The release notes the MBA Board of Trustees selected Daughtrey in May 2022 after a national search conducted by Boston-based Carney Sandoe & Associates.
“I have long admired MBA for its clear focus on teaching boys, and its commitment to developing young men of character,” Daughtrey said in the release. “In the classrooms and studios, on the stage and the athletic fields, students are encouraged to explore a wide array of interests, to reach for their best, and to embody the ideal of ‘Gentleman, Scholar, Athlete.’”