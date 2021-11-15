A health tech company from the Nashville Entrepreneur Center’s Project Healthcare has landed a partnership with Ohio-based artificial intelligence conglomerate Olive.
DARVIS, an acronym for Data Analytic Real-World Visual Intelligence System, offers technology that automates clinical workflow, from determining whether employees are wearing appropriate personal protective equipment to tracking the condition and availability of hospital beds throughout a facility. The AI-powered tech can also keep track of medical inventory and assess medical equipment sanitation.
The partnership will add DARVIS’ capabilities to Olive’s AI platform focused on operational efficiency, which is used across more than 600 hospitals in 41 states.
"We're thrilled with our partnership with Olive — the future of health care sits at the core of AI technology," DARVIS Co-Founder Jan Schlueter said in a press release. "Together, we're revolutionizing manual processes and limiting administrative tasks so healthcare professionals can focus on their expertise and personal approach to ultimately provide the patient with an exceptional experience.”
DARVIS earlier this year moved its headquarters from San Francisco to MetroCenter after participating in the EC’s incubator program. The company also has international offices in Germany, the United Kingdom and Pakistan.
Meharry develops clinical partnership with Paducah hospital
Meharry Medical College has partnered with Mercy Health facility Lourdes Hospital in Paducah, Kentucky for third-year medical students to participate in clinical rotations focused on family medicine, OB/GYN and neurology.
The partnership will start in January, and support two-to-four students at a time for two-to-four-week rotations, according to a press release.
“For 145 years, Meharry has remained committed to providing quality healthcare for the medically underserved and has cultivated a league of healthcare professionals who aim to improve delivery and care for the country’s most vulnerable populations,” James Hildreth, president and chief executive officer of Meharry Medical College, said in the release. “Our partnership with Mercy Health supports these efforts and will provide our students with the unique learning opportunities and real-world experience needed to tackle our nation’s health disparities.”
