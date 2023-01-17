Former Tennessee Department of Education official Laura Encalade has been appointed executive director of the Lipscomb University School of Public Policy.

According to a release, Encalade previously served as co-president of the National Institute for Excellence in Teaching, a national nonprofit founded by the Milken Education Foundation that increases educator capacity across K-12 and higher education partners in more than 21 states. She served in several leadership roles at NIET including as executive vice president for strategy and partnerships and senior vice president for strategy and innovation.

LU

Laura Encalade