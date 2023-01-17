Former Tennessee Department of Education official Laura Encalade has been appointed executive director of the Lipscomb University School of Public Policy.
According to a release, Encalade previously served as co-president of the National Institute for Excellence in Teaching, a national nonprofit founded by the Milken Education Foundation that increases educator capacity across K-12 and higher education partners in more than 21 states. She served in several leadership roles at NIET including as executive vice president for strategy and partnerships and senior vice president for strategy and innovation.
From 2011-19, Encalade worked in various roles at the Tennessee Department of Education, including as executive director of strategy and operations in the Teachers and Leaders Division, as director of policy and research, and as chief of staff in the Office of the Commissioner. She began her career through the Teach for America program as a middle school teacher in Saint Louis Public Schools.
Lipscomb University President Candice McQueen was previously CEO of NIET and commissioner of the Tennessee Department of Education, overlapping with Encalade in both roles.
The Lipscomb School of Public Policy, housed in the university’s College of Leadership and Public Service, offers a graduate program in leadership and public service.
Encalade has a Bachelor of Arts degree in political science and global studies from the University of Tennessee, a Master of Education degree in secondary education from the University of Missouri at St. Louis and a Master of Public Policy degree with a concentration in education policy from Vanderbilt University. She is a board member with the Nashville Classical Charter School and with Friends of Metro Animal Care and Control.
“Laura brings a unique perspective to this role with her diverse experience in various aspects of government and education,” Steve Joiner, dean of the College of Leadership and Public Service. “Her experience in this arena helps her relate to the challenges and opportunities our students experience in their roles in public service. The College of Leadership and Public Service is the place where Tennessee turns for leadership, and Laura will be an extremely valuable asset in developing leaders that will make a positive impact on our state for years to come.”