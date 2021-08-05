Lipscomb University on Thursday announced that Candice McQueen, who served as commissioner of the Tennessee Department of Education under former Gov. Bill Haslam, will be its next president — the first woman to hold the post.
Randy Lowry, who has been president of the Christian university for 16 years, will transition to the role of chancellor in a move that was announced early this year.
“We are thrilled about Dr. McQueen’s return to the university,” Lipscomb board chair David Solomon said in a release. “I am confident that her vision, deep expertise, passion for faith-based education and love for Lipscomb will lead us boldly into a new season of greatness, exemplified by excellence, diversity and immersion in our community as together we work to transform the lives of our students.”
McQueen was dean of Lipscomb’s education school and a senior vice president at the university before Haslam tapped her to lead the Department of Education. She first joined the education faculty at Lipscomb in 2001 and was chair of the undergraduate education department before becoming dean in 2008. As senior VP at the school, she also oversaw Lipscomb Academy, the preK-12 private school.
After leaving state government, McQueen became CEO of the National Institute of Excellence in Teaching.
Lipscomb employed search firm Carter Baldwin as it sought a new president. According to the release, the Lipscomb board was unanimous in selecting McQueen. She and her husband are both Lipscomb graduates, her daughter will attend the college in the fall, and her son is a student at Lipscomb Academy.
Her term as president begins Sept. 7.
“Lipscomb has become a leader of faith-based institutions nationwide while at the same time becoming more open, involved and important to the communities around it,” McQueen said. “I look forward to the opportunity to build on Lipscomb’s strong foundation so that the university can continue to make a positive difference to its students, to all who support it and to those around us.”
