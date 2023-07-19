Lynette Austin

Lipscomb University has named Lynette Austin founding dean of its College of Health Sciences. 

With a background in bilingual speech pathology, Austin currently serves as professor and chair of the Department of Communication Sciences and Disorders at Abilene Christian University in Texas. She is set to take the role of dean at Lipscomb on Dec. 15, according to a press release. She also has 20 years of private practice experience. 