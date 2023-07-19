Lipscomb University has named Lynette Austin founding dean of its College of Health Sciences.
With a background in bilingual speech pathology, Austin currently serves as professor and chair of the Department of Communication Sciences and Disorders at Abilene Christian University in Texas. She is set to take the role of dean at Lipscomb on Dec. 15, according to a press release. She also has 20 years of private practice experience.
The college was formed as a result of some restructuring at the university, which split its existing College of Pharmacy & Health Sciences into two entities, the College of Pharmacy and the College of Health Sciences. The College of Health Sciences includes the schools of nursing and physician assistant studies, as well as the master of science in cardiovascular perfusion and departments of kinesiology and nutrition. The college accommodates 650 students in 14 programs, according to the release.
“Dr. Austin is a proven leader who brings experience at the undergraduate and graduate levels as well as two decades of clinical practice to this role that positions her well to further the vision and goals of Lipscomb University and make her the ideal founding dean to establish and lead this new college,” said Lipscomb President Candice McQueen.
The university also announced earlier this year that it launched the Lipscomb University Health Sciences Center to serve as a center for academic programs, research and partnerships to address health care workforce needs.
In June, the university’s clinical mental health counseling program received a $1.65 million grant to fund a certificate program for substance use disorder treatment.