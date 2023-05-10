LaunchTN x Vandy

Students with Vanderbilt’s Innovation Center the Wond’ry visit Launch Tennessee's offices. 

Public-private entrepreneurial organization Launch Tennessee has partnered with Vanderbilt University to develop technology startup companies, the entities announced Tuesday.  

As part of the collaboration, Launch Tennessee will help to commercialize and advertise VU research projects, while entrepreneurs with Vanderbilt can connect with Launch Tennessee programming. Three Vanderbilt Offices — Government and Community Relations, Vanderbilt’s Innovation Center the Wond’ry and the Center for Technology Transfer and Commercialization — are involved in the partnership, according to a press release. 

Hannah Herner joined the Nashville Post to cover health care in 2022. She previously worked for The Contributor street paper and freelanced for the Nashville Scene.