Public-private entrepreneurial organization Launch Tennessee has partnered with Vanderbilt University to develop technology startup companies, the entities announced Tuesday.
As part of the collaboration, Launch Tennessee will help to commercialize and advertise VU research projects, while entrepreneurs with Vanderbilt can connect with Launch Tennessee programming. Three Vanderbilt Offices — Government and Community Relations, Vanderbilt’s Innovation Center the Wond’ry and the Center for Technology Transfer and Commercialization — are involved in the partnership, according to a press release.
Vanderbilt received 1,070 research grants worth a total of $294 million in 2022, the release noted. Vanderbilt has donated $25,000 to support existing Launch Tennessee projects, as the latter seeks to build more partnerships on top of straightforward financial support, Launch Tennessee development director Emily Masters told the Post. The organization is also open to additional partnerships with area schools, she added. The pair also plans to co-produce an event in 2023.
“We are proud to make this investment in Tennessee’s innovation ecosystem,” said Vanderbilt vice chancellor for government and community relations Nathan Green. “At Vanderbilt, we are always looking for ways to bring our world-renowned research and expertise to founders seeking to build and grow companies here. This important partnership with Launch Tennessee will allow us to leverage our expertise with their statewide network of resources for maximum impact.”