Middle Tennessee State University was recently selected by the American Association of State Colleges and Universities to participate in the Student Success Equity Initiative. The program was established to help institutions close equity gaps for Black, Latinx, Indigenous and low-income students.
In addition, the AASCU was selected as one of six national and regional organizations to receive support from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation to help address higher education issues.
Brian Hinote, MTSU professor and associate vice provost for data analytics and student success, told the Post the initiative will help the school study student persistence, progression, retention and graduation to find out about specific subpopulations.
“As we move through this initiative, we'll be sharing information and data with these other institutions,” he said. “We have the opportunity to learn a lot about what other institutions like us are doing to be successful. MTSU has a lot of great experience and demonstrated success in terms of results in working within a cohort-based initiative like this.”
According to Hinote, the results from the data research will help the university create programs through AASCU to support students.
“The goal here is to ensure that we do all that we can across all of these institutions, to ensure that things like race, socioeconomic status and gender are no longer significant predictors of student success,” he said. “It's about effort. It's about students coming here, working hard in a supportive environment and then, in the best-case scenario, succeeding, graduating and going on to bigger and better things.”
In addition, the support from the Gates Foundation will help MTSU focus more on its Quest 2025 program, a follow-up to the school’s earlier Quest for Student Success initiative. Quest 2025 focuses on helping students succeed after college.
“That work coming out of Quest for Student Success, and a lot of other work, has made MTSU a national player,” Hinote said. “Quest 2025 is an outgrowth of that and has several comprehensive priorities that will hopefully take us to the next level in our students' success.”