Former Vanderbilt University School of Law Dean Charles Dent Bostick died Jan. 12 at the age of 91.
Bostick served on the Vanderbilt Law faculty from 1968 to 1992, including a stint as dean from 1980 to 1985. He attended Mercer University in his native Georgia for undergraduate and law degrees and practiced law before joining the law faculty at the University of Florida, where he spent two years before moving to Vanderbilt.
Bostick was a lieutenant in the U.S. Navy before beginning his legal and academic career.
At Vanderbilt, Bostick was faculty adviser to the moot court team and taught about property law and future interests. While he was dean, Bostick spearheaded an expansion of the original law school building and hosted U.S. Supreme Court justices Sandra Day O’Connor and William Rehnquist.
After stepping down as dean, Bostick spent a year as a visiting professor at the University of Leeds in England.
According to an obituary published by Vanderbilt, Bostick “was distinguished by his Savile Row style of dress, his old-style manners, his sharp-edged wit and countless anecdotes that his former students, colleagues and friends will remember.”
“I met with Dent shortly after I became Vanderbilt’s dean and tried to absorb as much knowledge from him as I could. I am honored to follow in his footsteps,” said current Dean Chris Guthrie.
Bostick is survived by his wife, Susan Oliver Bostick, and children Susan Bostick Fassnacht and Alan Dent Bostick, in addition to several grandchildren. A private family memorial is scheduled at St. George’s Episcopal Church.