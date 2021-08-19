Fisk University has announced Dr. Karida Brown will hold the inaugural Diane Nash Descendants of the Emancipation Chair at its John Lewis Center for Social Justice.
To serve in the role for the upcoming academic year, Brown arrives in Nashville after having previously served as a sociology and African American studies professor at UCLA. She has also worked the past 12 months as director of racial equity and action for NBA franchise the Los Angeles Lakers
Brown is joining Fisk in partnership with her husband, visual artist Charly Palmer, according to a release.
The Diane Nash chair was established in May through a $2.5 million grant from Amy Garrison and Frank Garrison. A portion of the grant funds the endowed chair, which recognizes the contributions of Nash, a former Fisk student and civil rights activist who holds a doctoral degree and lives in Chicago.
Brown brings to Fisk experience as an author, educator, social scientist and organizational change leader. She and Palmer will focus on “infusing Fisk’s curriculum across all disciplines with action-based programming that builds social justice into the academic experience at the university,” the release notes.
Brown earned her Ph.D. degree in sociology from Brown University (2016) and an M.P.A. degree in government administration from the University of Pennsylvania (2011). She currently serves on the boards of The Obama Presidency Oral History Project and the Du Boisian Scholar Network. Brown is also a Fulbright scholar, with her research having been supported by the Andrew W. Mellon Foundation and the Hellman Fellows Fund, among other national entities.
Palmer is an Atlanta-based artist who has produced work for the Olympics, John Legend and Time Magazine, and most recently illustrated the cover of NBA 2K22 video games. He has taught design and illustration and painting, previously at Spelman College. Palmer and Brown are collaborating with Black artists and writers to produce a children’s book, The Brownie’s Book: A Love Letter to Black Families, forthcoming with Chronicle Books in 2023.
The late John Lewis was a Fisk graduate and civil rights activist who served in the United States House of Representatives for Georgia's 5th congressional district from 1987 until his death in 2020.
“We are committed to continue to be at the center of the national conversations around race relations and social justice and are so excited by the depth of expertise, passion and leadership that Dr. Brown brings to our students and the John Lewis Center,” Jens Frederiksen, Fisk executive vice president, said in the release.
