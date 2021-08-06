Fisk University has partnered with T-Mobile, HTC VIVE and VictoryXR to launch an interactive virtual reality human cadaver lab for students in pre-med and biology-related majors.
The historically Black university in Nashville says it is one of the first virtual reality campuses in the nation and bills the technology the “first-of-its-kind.” The virtual lab is powered by 5G and enables students to explore the skeletal and muscular systems as well as the eleven human organ systems while still engaging in-person with their classmates and instructors, according to a press release. Professors will even be able to remove organs from the virtual body and pass them around for students to hold and open.
Fisk was not able to purchase cadavers in the past due to their high cost and maintenance needs. With the new technology, the program is much more affordable and flexible to meet students’ interests, while still maintaining educational efficacy.
“We’re combining the best aspects of virtual and in-person learning, and this is the future of education,” Vann Newkirk, President of Fisk University, said in the release. “Fisk University is emerging as a tech leader among colleges, and our effort to bring a virtual reality cadaver lab to campus exemplifies our commitment to provide students with a state-of-the-art education.”
As an additive, the collaborate is also offering VR history courses that allow students to visit key locations of the civil rights movement, including the Montgomery Bus Boycott, the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Alabama, the Lorraine Motel in Memphis and the National Mall in Washington D.C.
Meharry partners with NYC med school to develop joint education, research programs
Meharry Medical College is partnering with Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai in New York City to develop joint graduate and research programs aimed at addressing racism and bias in the basic sciences, the Nashville HBCU announced earlier this week.
According to a release, the affiliation will “install a mutually beneficial exchange of knowledge and training” that could develop joint educational programs and research opportunities as well as develop an exchange program between the universities.
Dean of research operations and infrastructure at Icahn, Reginald Miller, said he hopes the collaboration will lead to shared grants and mentoring programs among faculty and students that will facilitate inclusion in research and the medical workforce.
“The MOU provides a framework to work together to attract and support a robust pipeline of Black scientists, bringing structure, scale, and intentionality to build upon earlier independent efforts by Mount Sinai faculty to address the underrepresentation of Blacks in medicine,” Miller said in the release.
