Fisk University Galleries were named this week among 23 recipients of a 2021 Bank of America Art Conservation Grant.
The Art Conservation Project extends grants to nonprofit cultural institutions worldwide with the aim of saving culturally significant works from deterioration. Through its almost 200 programs, BofA has funded the conservation of more than 5,000 individual pieces of art across 36 countries on six continents. At present, Fisk University is conserving a collection called "African Modernism in America, 1947-1967" that is scheduled to tour next year in partnership with the American Federation for the Arts.
“The support from Bank of America will further Fisk’s efforts to conserve objects in its collection and provide even more opportunities to cultivate the next generation of arts leaders,” said Jamaal Sheats, director of the Fisk Galleries.
This comes just two months after the Andrew W. Mellon Foundation awarded the historically Black university a two-year, $500,000 grant to enhance the accessibility of the school’s art for not only students but the surrounding community. The Mellon grant aims to fund several personnel additions, including a collection manager, a registrar and gallery coordinators. School officials noted at the time they also intend to use the grant to improve art storage facilities and preserve their African modernist collection.
The planned African Modernism tour will mark the first major traveling exhibition to analyze the sophisticated nexus of modern African artists and the American world of artists, consumers and historical institutions against backdrops like decolonization, the Cold War and the evolution of civil rights. Notable African artists whose works were known to have been featured by institutions like the Museum of Modern Art-New York and the Harmon Foundation include Ben Enwonwu of Nigeria, Gerard Sekoto of South Africa, Ibrahim El-Salahi of Sudan and Skunder Boghossian of Ethiopia.
BofA’s grant provides the opportunity for students from not only Fisk but also other member schools of the Alliance of HBCU Museums and Galleries to work with conservators and thereby gain work experience in the art conservation space. The bank emphasized in its own press release the increased importance of supporting the arts after pandemic-related challenges beleaguered museums in 2020.
